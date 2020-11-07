How to Watch Breeders Cup 2020 Live Stream Free Online

Belmont and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law will try to bounce back from a loss in the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate on Saturday in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland Race Course. The impressive three-year-old has been off since finishing second in the Derby two months ago as an overwhelming 3-5 favorite.

How to Watch Breeders Cup 2020 Live Stream

The 2020 Breeders’ Cup will give away $28 million in purses and awards to some of the best horses from around the world. The 14 championship races are held over two days, with 2-year-old juveniles running in 5 races on Future Stars Friday (Nov. 6) and older horses running in 9 races on Championship Saturday (Nov. 7).

NBC Sports is home to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, providing live racing, in-depth analysis and expert picks before, during, and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 6, from 2-6 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app. On Saturday, coverage resumes on NBCSN, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app beginning at 12 p.m., with the broadcast jumping to NBC from 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Watch or Stream the Breeders Cup Live

On Saturday, Improbable is the 5-2 favorite in the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic odds. Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law (3-1), Saudi Cup champion Maximum Security (7-2), Clark Handicap winner Tom’s d’Etat (6-1), and Kentucky Derby champion Authentic (6-1) are among the other top 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic contenders. Post time is 5:13 p.m. ET.

Watch Breeders Cup 2020 Live Online

The former horse racing analyst for ESPN and NBC, Goldberg became a legendary handicapper by going straight to the source. In 2004, he had dinner before the Belmont Stakes with trainer Nick Zito at a pizzeria in Queens.

The dinner led Goldberg to play Zito’s 36-1 monster long shot Birdstone to win and on top of his exacta, trifecta, and superfecta bets. When Birdstone shocked the world, Goldberg won $24,000.

Breeders Cup 2020 Live Stream Reddit

In the San Felipe Stakes in March, Hammer gave out a $20 exacta that paid $180. In the Belmont Stakes in June, Goldberg was all over Tiz the Law, who scored a convincing victory in the year’s first Triple Crown race. In the Blue Grass Stakes, Hammer nailed the Art Collector-Swiss Skydiver exacta for $169.40. In July, he hit the Authentic-Ny Traffic exacta in the Haskell for $158. And in August he gave out the Maximum Security-Sharp Samurai exacta in the Pacific Classic for $177.50. Anyone who has followed Goldberg’s lead is way up.

One shocker: Hammer is completely fading Belmont and Travers Stakes winner Tiz the Law, even though he’s one of the top favorites at 3-1, behind only Improbable. This three-year-old son of the Constitution has six wins, one second, and one third in eight career starts. He last raced two months ago, finishing second in the Kentucky Derby.

Breeders Cup 2020 Fans Responses

In the Derby, he earned a 103 Beyer Speed Figure, a six-point regression from the 109 he earned in winning the Travers. “His best races of 2020 are behind him,” Goldberg told SportsLine. Tiz the Law will not appear in any of Hammer’s 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic bets.

Another curveball: Hammer is high on Maximum Security, even though he’s an underdog at 7-2. This four-year-old son of New Year’s Day has 10 wins in 13 career starts. He is best known for crossing the finish line first in last year’s Kentucky Derby before being disqualified and placed 17th for interference.

How to watch the Breeders Cup 2020 On TV

Tiz the Law is having an outstanding sophomore campaign. He rattled off four straight stakes wins in emphatic fashion, and his Travers victory was one of the fastest and most impressive scores of the year in any division.

He performs at the highest level when he has plenty of time between starts, and there is every reason to believe that he will run a strong race in the Classic. His only two career losses were at Churchill Downs, and I like that they brought him to Keeneland early to prepare for this race. He projects a cozy tactical trip and is probably going to score if he runs back to his Travers romp.

I will play him to win and box him in an exacta with likely favorite Improbable. I will include Tacitus underneath in trifectas and superfectas. He likes a mile and a quarter and consistently hits the board in graded dirt routes. He also projects a nice ground-saving trip from off the pace.

How to Watch Breeders Cup 2020 in Australia

Despite his age, Tom’s d’Etat enters the Breeders’ Cup Classic in terrific form based on his races before the layoff. He began the year with a great win in the Oaklawn Mile over Improbable, before taking the Stephen Foster Stakes (G2) by over four lengths in June with a lofty 129 TimeformUS Speed Figure. Next, Tom’s d’Etat tried the Whitney Stakes (G1) against Improbable once more, but a stumble at the break initially put him in last early. Regardless, he did close well for third into a priceless race won by the hot Improbable. The 98-day layoff is a concern, but he always fires off the bench.

How to Watch Breeders Cup 2020 in New Zealand

If not Tom’s d’Etat, Authentic also offers value at 6-1 off his strong runner-up finish to Swiss Skydiver in the Preakness Stakes for trainer Bob Baffert. He also won the Kentucky Derby and Haskell Stakes (G1) prior to his Pimlico effort. With a 7-5-2-0 record, it is hard to ignore Authentic in either the top slot or the runner-up position.

Both Tom’s d’Etat and Authentic will be used in the late Pick 4, or in a smaller Double with Magical as a confident single one race before the Classic.

How to Stream Breeders Cup 2020 Live in the UK

In a deep and competitive Breeders’ Cup Classic, in which as many as five horses could win, it is important to find one reliable runner to key in the top two spots. This year, that horse looks to be Tiz the Law.

The brilliant Travers and Belmont winner has only been defeated twice, with both defeats coming at Churchill Downs.

Though he did not run poorly in the Kentucky Derby, it was surprising to see a rapidly improving 3-year-old take a step backward with a perfect trip. This leads me to believe that he simply does not handle that surface very well.

How to Stream Breeders Cup 2020 Live in the US

If he shows the expected continued progression from his Travers win, this colt could post a Beyer Speed Figure over 110, which puts him on par or ahead of all his rivals.

He is proven at the distance, is fresh for this race, and has a versatile style to help him adapt to an interesting expected pace scenario, which should be quick. I will also be using Tom’s d’Etat in the top spots of all wagers. The Baffert trio is immensely talented and should be in the mix for minor awards but from a value perspective Tiz the Law and Tom’s d’Etat look like the Classic horses to bet.

How to Live Stream Breeders Cup 2020 in Canada

With a deep and talented Classic field, it is easy to get swept up in the different storylines. The 3-year-olds Tiz the Law and Authentic were impressive this Fall, but it is important to remember they have yet to face the test of older horses. And while Improbable posted an impressive win over Maximum Security last time out in the Awesome Again, there was a torrid pace that compromised Max’s chances and set it up for his stablemate Improbable. There’s no need to overthink this race.

Breeders Cup 2020 Final Thoughts

Bob Baffert wields another strong hand this year and does not play against him. At least one of his charges will hit the Exacta if not more and that is the way you need to play this race. Tiz the Law will be resurgent here and is a serious contender.