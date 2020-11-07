Betaine Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

The global betaine market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Betaine is an organic nitrogenous compound used to prevent the amino acid formation in blood vessels. It naturally occurs in seafood, wheat, spinach, sugar beets, etc., or can be chemically synthesized using artificial agents and intermediates. Betaine helps in metabolizing homocysteine, ensuring regular organ functioning, minimizing cardiovascular risks, muscle growth, improving digestion and liver functioning, etc.

Global Betaine Market Trends:

The growing nutraceutical sector, along with the increasing consumption of dietary supplements, such as protein powders and energy supplements, is augmenting the demand for betaine. The rising consumer concerns towards health and wellness is driving the adoption of betaine-rich food products. Apart from this, the increasing use of betaine, as an anti-stress agent, in animal feeds and feed additives is also propelling the market growth. Betaine is also used for reducing the risks of visual abnormalities and developmental delays in farm animals. Additionally, the rising adoption of betaine in manufacturing numerous industrial products, such as paints, detergents, coatings, and plastics, also bolsters the market growth. Furthermore, the wide applications of betaine as an emulsifier, surfactant, and emollient in personal care products are further driving the market growth.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Synthetic

Natural

Breakup by Product Type:

Betaine Anhydrous

Betaine Monohydrate

Betaine HCl

Cocamidopropyl Betaine

Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

Food Industry

Feed Industry

Personal Care Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

