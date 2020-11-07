Cell Analysis Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

The global cell analysis market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.

Cell analysis includes a wide variety of technologies deployed in the study of genetic and phenotypical characteristics of a cell. It provides insights pertaining to the mechanisms of cellular functions, metabolites, and components, such as DNA, RNA, and protein content. Cell analysis is majorly used to understand population heterogeneity, identify minority sub-populations of interest, and discover distinct properties of individual cells. It also helps in analyzing the factors affecting cell health, proliferation, and death. Cell analysis finds wide applications across hospitals, academic, and research laboratories.

Cell Analysis Market Trends:

Rapid advancements in the biotechnology sector have catalyzed the demand for cell analysis in immunology, neurology, non-invasive prenatal diagnosis, and in-vitro fertilization. The high prevalence of chronic diseases, along with increasing penetration of advanced therapies for cancer treatment, is also driving the market growth. Several companies are involved in the launch of REAP-seq (RNA expression and protein sequencing) to assist researchers in recognizing the mechanisms of cancer progression and immune responses. The growing healthcare industry, along with increasing government investments in several R&D activities, is further propelling the market growth.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

Flow Cytometry Products

qPCR Products

Cell Microarrays

Microscopes

Spectrophotometers

Cell Counters

HCS Systems

Others

Breakup by Analysis Type:

Cell Identification

Cell Viability

Cell Signaling Pathways/Signal Transduction

Cell Proliferation

Cell Counting and Quality Control

Cell Interaction

Target Identification and Validation

Single-Cell Analysis

Others

Breakup by Techniques:

Molecular Approaches

Image-Based Approaches

Breakup by End-User:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies and CROs

Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories

Research Institutes

Cell Culture Collection Repositories

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

