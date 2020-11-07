Metal Stamping Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

Metal stamping refers to a cold-forming process which uses stamping presses to transform flat metal sheets into desired shapes. The process comprises of various complex techniques, such as blanking, punching, bending, and piercing. Metal stamping machines are adopted for shaping sheets of various metals, such as stainless steel, aluminum, zinc, and copper. Some of the commonly used metal stamping machines are mechanical, hydraulic, and mechanical servo machines. These machines are gaining traction over their conventional counterparts based on the capability to manufacture large quantities of identical metal components at the same time.
According to the IMARC’s latest study “Metal Stamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Global Metal Stamping Market Trends:
The increasing demand for metal stamping in the consumer electronics industry for manufacturing metal frames for tablets, phones, laptops, controllers, etc., is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising use of lightweight metals for producing various automotive components, such as anchor bracket, airbag grommet, fuel injection device, terminal wires, and panels, is also propelling the demand for metal stamping. Moreover, the emergence of ultralight aircraft that use metal stamping to manufacture channels and frames is further catalyzing the market growth. The rapid development of computer-aided design (CAD) stamping processes, along with the advent of 3D printing technology and additive fabrication for metal stamping, will continue to drive the market growth.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Global Metal Stamping Market Segmentation:
Market Breakup by Material
Steel
Aluminum
Copper
Others
Market Breakup by Press Type
Mechanical Press
Hydraulic Press
Servo Press
Market Breakup by Process
Blanking
Embossing
Bending
Coining
Deep Drawing
Flanging
Others
Market Breakup by Application
Automotive
Industrial Machinery
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace
Electrical and Electronics
Medical Industry
Defense
Telecommunications
Others
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
