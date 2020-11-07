Metal Stamping Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

Metal stamping refers to a cold-forming process which uses stamping presses to transform flat metal sheets into desired shapes. The process comprises of various complex techniques, such as blanking, punching, bending, and piercing. Metal stamping machines are adopted for shaping sheets of various metals, such as stainless steel, aluminum, zinc, and copper. Some of the commonly used metal stamping machines are mechanical, hydraulic, and mechanical servo machines. These machines are gaining traction over their conventional counterparts based on the capability to manufacture large quantities of identical metal components at the same time.

According to the IMARC’s latest study “Metal Stamping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the market grew at a CAGR of around 3% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Global Metal Stamping Market Trends:

The increasing demand for metal stamping in the consumer electronics industry for manufacturing metal frames for tablets, phones, laptops, controllers, etc., is augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the rising use of lightweight metals for producing various automotive components, such as anchor bracket, airbag grommet, fuel injection device, terminal wires, and panels, is also propelling the demand for metal stamping. Moreover, the emergence of ultralight aircraft that use metal stamping to manufacture channels and frames is further catalyzing the market growth. The rapid development of computer-aided design (CAD) stamping processes, along with the advent of 3D printing technology and additive fabrication for metal stamping, will continue to drive the market growth.

Global Metal Stamping Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Material

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Others

Market Breakup by Press Type

Mechanical Press

Hydraulic Press

Servo Press

Market Breakup by Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace

Electrical and Electronics

Medical Industry

Defense

Telecommunications

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

