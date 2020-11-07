Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

The global Bluetooth speaker market grew at a CAGR of 12% during d 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group.
Bluetooth speakers offer portability, hassle-free maintenance, and high compatibility with various smart devices. Furthermore, the wireless connectivity and optimum durability of these speakers make them suitable for outdoor purposes. In recent times, the rising penetration of video and audio streaming applications has augmented the global demand for Bluetooth speakers. Additionally, the growing popularity of smart and wireless consumer electronics, particularly among the millennial population, also propels the market growth.
Market Trends
The increasing consumer inclination towards lighter, portable, and battery-supported devices has catalyzed the growth of the Bluetooth speaker market. Additionally, the rapid integration of Bluetooth speakers with in-car infotainment systems, voice control systems, home theatre, etc., also bolsters the product demand on a global level. Apart from this, the emergence of several AI-based smart devices, such as Alexa, Echo, etc., also contributes to the market growth. In the coming years, various technological advancements, coupled with the rapid influx of Internet-of-Things (IoT), will continue to bolster the market for Bluetooth speakers.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Bluetooth Speaker Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of the key players operating in the market which include Bose Corporation, Edifier International Limited (SHE: 002351), Harman International Industries (NYSE:HAR), LG Electronics (KRX: 066570), Panasonic Corporation (PCRFY), Polk Audio, Samsung, Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co.KG, Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE), boAt, etc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of Portability, Type, Price, Distribution Channel, Price Segment, and Region.
Breakup by Portability:
Portable
Fixed
Breakup by Type:
Smart Bluetooth Speakers
Conventional Bluetooth Speakers
Breakup by Price:
Low
Medium
High
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Specialty Stores
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Online
Others
Market Breakup by Price Segment
Low
Medium
High
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance
Market Outlook
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Competitive Structure
Profiles of Key Players
