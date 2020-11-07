Predictive Analytics Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

The global predictive analytics market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years. Predictive analytics refers to the segment of advanced analytics that predicts the likelihood of future events by analyzing historical and current data. It analyzes data using several statistical methods, such as data mining, big data, and machine learning. Predictive analytics helps in improving marketing campaigns, reducing financial risks, detecting frauds, enhancing business efficiency, and optimizing customer experiences.

Global Predictive Analytics Market Trends:

The growing penetration of industrial automation trends has led to the adoption of predictive analytics to analyze large data volumes and high revenue-generating opportunities. Besides this, the rising need for robust business strategies and enhanced decision-making in real-time is further propelling the demand for predictive analytics across organizations. Additionally, the increasing penetration of customer analytics solutions in the e-commerce industry for real-time analysis of consumer shopping behavior, and supply chain analytics for enhanced logistics and warehousing services, is also driving the market growth.

Moreover, the growing digitization to improve regulatory compliance processes, such as credit risk management, capital planning, and insurance risk management, in the BFSI sector is further catalyzing the demand for predictive analytics. Furthermore, the deployment of cloud-based predictive solutions in business operations and integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, data mining, augmented reality, virtual reality, big data, etc., will continue to drive the market for predictive analytics.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Predictive Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Business Function

6.1 Marketing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Sales

6.2.1 Market Trend

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Finance

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Human Resource

6.4.1 Market Trend

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Operations

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trend

6.6.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Solution

7.1 Customer Analytics

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Financial Analytics

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Marketing and Sales Analytics

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Network Analytics

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Risk Analytics

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Supply Chain Analytics

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast

7.7 Web and Social Media Analytics

7.7.1 Market Trends

7.7.2 Market Forecast

7.8 Operation Management

7.8.1 Market Trends

7.8.2 Market Forecast

7.9 Workforce Management

7.9.1 Market Trends

7.9.2 Market Forecast

7.10 Others

7.10.1 Market Trends

7.10.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Service

8.1 Deployment/Installation

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Training and Consulting

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Support and Maintenance

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Deployment

9.1 Cloud Based

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 On- Premises

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Organization Size

10.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Large Enterprises

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

11.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Telecommunication and IT

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Retail and E- Commerce

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Healthcare and Life Science

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Manufacturing

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast

11.6 Government and Defense

11.6.1 Market Trends

11.6.2 Market Forecast

11.7 Energy and Utility

11.7.1 Market Trends

11.7.2 Market Forecast

11.8 Transport and Logistics

11.8.1 Market Trends

11.8.2 Market Forecast

11.9 Media and Entertainment

11.9.1 Market Trends

11.9.2 Market Forecast

11.10 Others

11.10.1 Market Trends

11.10.2 Market Forecast

12 Market Breakup by Region

12.1 North America

12.1.1 United States

12.1.1.1 Market Trends

12.1.1.2 Market Forecast

12.1.2 Canada

12.1.2.1 Market Trends

12.1.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2 Asia Pacific

12.2.1 China

12.2.1.1 Market Trends

12.2.1.2 Market Forecast

12.2.2 Japan

12.2.2.1 Market Trends

12.2.2.2 Market Forecast

12.2.3 India

12.2.3.1 Market Trends

12.2.3.2 Market Forecast

12.2.4 South Korea

12.2.4.1 Market Trends

12.2.4.2 Market Forecast

12.2.5 Australia

12.2.5.1 Market Trends

12.2.5.2 Market Forecast

12.2.6 Indonesia

12.2.6.1 Market Trends

12.2.6.2 Market Forecast

12.2.7 Others

12.2.7.1 Market Trends

12.2.7.2 Market Forecast

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.1.1 Market Trends

12.3.1.2 Market Forecast

12.3.2 France

12.3.2.1 Market Trends

12.3.2.2 Market Forecast

12.3.3 United Kingdom

12.3.3.1 Market Trends

12.3.3.2 Market Forecast

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.4.1 Market Trends

12.3.4.2 Market Forecast

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.5.1 Market Trends

12.3.5.2 Market Forecast

12.3.6 Russia

12.3.6.1 Market Trends

12.3.6.2 Market Forecast

12.3.7 Others

12.3.7.1 Market Trends

12.3.7.2 Market Forecast

12.4 Latin America

12.4.1 Brazil

12.4.1.1 Market Trends

12.4.1.2 Market Forecast

12.4.2 Mexico

12.4.2.1 Market Trends

12.4.2.2 Market Forecast

12.4.3 Others

12.4.3.1 Market Trends

12.4.3.2 Market Forecast

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.5.1 Market Trends

12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

12.5.3 Market Forecast

13 SWOT Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Strengths

13.3 Weaknesses

13.4 Opportunities

13.5 Threats

14 Value Chain Analysis

15 Porters Five Forces Analysis

15.1 Overview

15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

15.4 Degree of Competition

15.5 Threat of New Entrants

15.6 Threat of Substitutes

16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.1.3 Financials

16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.2 Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)

16.3.2.1 Company Overview

16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2.3 Financials

16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.3 SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)

16.3.3.1 Company Overview

16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.3.3 Financials

16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.4 Microsoft Corporation

16.3.4.1 Company Overview

16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.4.3 Financials

16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.5 SAS Institute Inc.

16.3.5.1 Company Overview

16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.6 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

16.3.6.1 Company Overview

16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.6.3 Financials

16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.7 NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)

16.3.7.1 Company Overview

16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.7.3 Financials

16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.8 Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)

16.3.8.1 Company Overview

16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.8.3 Financials

16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

16.3.9 Tibco Software Inc.

16.3.9.1 Company Overview

16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis

16.3.10 RapidMiner Inc.

16.3.10.1 Company Overview

16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11 Altair Engineering Inc.

16.3.11.1 Company Overview

16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.11.3 Financials

