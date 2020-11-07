Predictive Analytics Market 2020 With Top Countries Data: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Top Key Players Analysis and Forecast

The global predictive analytics market to continue its double-digit growth during the next five years. Predictive analytics refers to the segment of advanced analytics that predicts the likelihood of future events by analyzing historical and current data. It analyzes data using several statistical methods, such as data mining, big data, and machine learning. Predictive analytics helps in improving marketing campaigns, reducing financial risks, detecting frauds, enhancing business efficiency, and optimizing customer experiences.
Global Predictive Analytics Market Trends:
The growing penetration of industrial automation trends has led to the adoption of predictive analytics to analyze large data volumes and high revenue-generating opportunities. Besides this, the rising need for robust business strategies and enhanced decision-making in real-time is further propelling the demand for predictive analytics across organizations. Additionally, the increasing penetration of customer analytics solutions in the e-commerce industry for real-time analysis of consumer shopping behavior, and supply chain analytics for enhanced logistics and warehousing services, is also driving the market growth.
Moreover, the growing digitization to improve regulatory compliance processes, such as credit risk management, capital planning, and insurance risk management, in the BFSI sector is further catalyzing the demand for predictive analytics. Furthermore, the deployment of cloud-based predictive solutions in business operations and integration of advanced technologies, such as AI, data mining, augmented reality, virtual reality, big data, etc., will continue to drive the market for predictive analytics.
Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Table of Contents:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Predictive Analytics Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Business Function
6.1 Marketing
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Sales
6.2.1 Market Trend
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Finance
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Human Resource
6.4.1 Market Trend
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Operations
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trend
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Solution
7.1 Customer Analytics
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Financial Analytics
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Marketing and Sales Analytics
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Network Analytics
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Risk Analytics
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Supply Chain Analytics
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
7.7 Web and Social Media Analytics
7.7.1 Market Trends
7.7.2 Market Forecast
7.8 Operation Management
7.8.1 Market Trends
7.8.2 Market Forecast
7.9 Workforce Management
7.9.1 Market Trends
7.9.2 Market Forecast
7.10 Others
7.10.1 Market Trends
7.10.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Service
8.1 Deployment/Installation
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Training and Consulting
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Support and Maintenance
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Deployment
9.1 Cloud Based
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 On- Premises
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by Organization Size
10.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Large Enterprises
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by End Use Industry
11.1 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
11.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Telecommunication and IT
11.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Retail and E- Commerce
11.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Healthcare and Life Science
11.4.1 Market Trends
11.4.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Manufacturing
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Forecast
11.6 Government and Defense
11.6.1 Market Trends
11.6.2 Market Forecast
11.7 Energy and Utility
11.7.1 Market Trends
11.7.2 Market Forecast
11.8 Transport and Logistics
11.8.1 Market Trends
11.8.2 Market Forecast
11.9 Media and Entertainment
11.9.1 Market Trends
11.9.2 Market Forecast
11.10 Others
11.10.1 Market Trends
11.10.2 Market Forecast
12 Market Breakup by Region
12.1 North America
12.1.1 United States
12.1.1.1 Market Trends
12.1.1.2 Market Forecast
12.1.2 Canada
12.1.2.1 Market Trends
12.1.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2 Asia Pacific
12.2.1 China
12.2.1.1 Market Trends
12.2.1.2 Market Forecast
12.2.2 Japan
12.2.2.1 Market Trends
12.2.2.2 Market Forecast
12.2.3 India
12.2.3.1 Market Trends
12.2.3.2 Market Forecast
12.2.4 South Korea
12.2.4.1 Market Trends
12.2.4.2 Market Forecast
12.2.5 Australia
12.2.5.1 Market Trends
12.2.5.2 Market Forecast
12.2.6 Indonesia
12.2.6.1 Market Trends
12.2.6.2 Market Forecast
12.2.7 Others
12.2.7.1 Market Trends
12.2.7.2 Market Forecast
12.3 Europe
12.3.1 Germany
12.3.1.1 Market Trends
12.3.1.2 Market Forecast
12.3.2 France
12.3.2.1 Market Trends
12.3.2.2 Market Forecast
12.3.3 United Kingdom
12.3.3.1 Market Trends
12.3.3.2 Market Forecast
12.3.4 Italy
12.3.4.1 Market Trends
12.3.4.2 Market Forecast
12.3.5 Spain
12.3.5.1 Market Trends
12.3.5.2 Market Forecast
12.3.6 Russia
12.3.6.1 Market Trends
12.3.6.2 Market Forecast
12.3.7 Others
12.3.7.1 Market Trends
12.3.7.2 Market Forecast
12.4 Latin America
12.4.1 Brazil
12.4.1.1 Market Trends
12.4.1.2 Market Forecast
12.4.2 Mexico
12.4.2.1 Market Trends
12.4.2.2 Market Forecast
12.4.3 Others
12.4.3.1 Market Trends
12.4.3.2 Market Forecast
12.5 Middle East and Africa
12.5.1 Market Trends
12.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
12.5.3 Market Forecast
13 SWOT Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strengths
13.3 Weaknesses
13.4 Opportunities
13.5 Threats
14 Value Chain Analysis
15 Porters Five Forces Analysis
15.1 Overview
15.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
15.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
15.4 Degree of Competition
15.5 Threat of New Entrants
15.6 Threat of Substitutes
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.1.3 Financials
16.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.2 Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL)
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2.3 Financials
16.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.3 SAP SE (NYSE: SAP)
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 Microsoft Corporation
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.4.3 Financials
16.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.5 SAS Institute Inc.
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.6.3 Financials
16.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.7 NTT Data Corporation (Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7.3 Financials
16.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.8 Tableau Software LLC (Salesforce.com.Inc)
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8.3 Financials
16.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.9 Tibco Software Inc.
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
16.3.10 RapidMiner Inc.
16.3.10.1 Company Overview
16.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11 Altair Engineering Inc.
16.3.11.1 Company Overview
16.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.11.3 Financials
