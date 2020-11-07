Trauma Care Centers Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Trauma Care Centers market.

The global trauma care centers market size was valued at USD 17.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The growing number of traumatic injury-related emergency department (ED) visits along with increasing in-house admissions for patients with injuries majorly caused by falls, traffic-related injuries or traumatic car crash injuries, and wounds caused by gunshot or stab is one of the key factors propelling market growth. Among all the trauma cases, injuries caused by falls in 2018 reported to be the most frequent cause for both ED visits and critical inpatient stays accounting for approximately 35.7 percent and 42.8 percent of overall critical ED visits and in-house stays, respectively, in the U.S. Also, the majority of trauma-related ED visits and inpatient stays were reported to be the injuries caused by road accidents, wounds, cuts, burns, suffocation, and drowning.

Approximately two-thirds of the trauma-related deaths caused due to falls and traffic accidents occur in the Southeast Asian countries. The growth is mainly attributed to the increasing ED visits for fall-related extremity injuries along with the growing need for in-house admissions requiring long-term patient care and post-trauma rehabilitation services. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report, the number of emergency department visits in the U.S. were reported at 136.3 million in 2016, of which approximately 40.2 million visits were injury-related ED visits which increased to 45.8 million in 2018. This factor is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. As per WHO in 2018, the growing incidence of injuries resulting from falls and increase in mortality rate with an estimated 646,000 fall-related annual deaths with more than 80.0% deaths registered in low and middle-income countries is increasing the demand for specialized care for critical victims.

Moreover, over the past ten years, there has been an increase in the incidence of accident-related deaths. An increase in ED visits by patients with accident-related injury has been registered. As per the 2019 WHO report, approximately 1.4 million deaths are registered each year caused by road traffic crashes/ traumatic car crash injuries. The WHO has further reported that about 93.0% of the global road fatalities occur in low- and middle-income countries accounting for about 60.0% of the worlds vehicles. The estimated average cost of in-patient care offered to a patient at trauma centers in the U.S. valued at approximately USD5,590 in 2018.

Furthermore, the introduction of acute in-patient rehab facilities in acute care hospitals or standalone trauma centers to address patients with specialized medical and rehabilitative needs are expected to drive market growth in the forecast years. With increasing survival rate for severe traumatic injuries, it has become essential that rehabilitative services should be offered by the acute hospital care systems so that critical patients in need can benefit from their expert rehabilitation physicians.

Facility Type Insights: Trauma Care Centers Market

In 2019, in-house care centers emerged as the leading segment and accounted for 73.6% market share. This is attributed to the high presence of acute care hospitals equipped with specialized in-house trauma centers. The U.S. accounts for the majority of the standalone trauma centers. While the majority of critical patients in Asia Pacific and Middle East countries have been receiving trauma care from in-house specialized trauma centers owing to the low presence of standalone centers. The shift in patients preference for specialized hospitals with in-house trauma centers for injury treatment is attributable for the segments highest revenue share as compared to standalone care centers present globally. For instance, in 2018, U.S. accounted for the majority of the revenue for trauma care centers owing to the highest presence of more than 1,000 trauma centers as compared to other countries.

However, the standalone facility type segment is expected to emerge at a significant growth rate of 6.3% over the forecast period. This is due to the increasing preference of patients for value-based services and more personalized care as compared to general health services. Moreover, standalone trauma centers in comparison to in-house critical care centers are highly technically equipped and well-staffed to provide high-end care to patients with major traumatic injuries including falls, motor vehicle road accidents, and others. This is another factor boosting the revenue growth of the segment.

Service Type Insights: Trauma Care Centers Market

In 2019, outpatient service accounts to be the largest segment with a revenue share of 64.4%, whereas inpatient service is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. This owing to the increasing number of in-house admissions for trauma victims globally. Though the costs associated with inpatient services are extremely high in comparison to outpatient, the rate of outpatient visits in trauma cases is increasing at a significant pace outnumbering the in-patient stays. This, in turn, results in the highest revenue share of the outpatient service segment despite low cost of trauma care.

With the increase in the number of hospital admissions and ED visits for trauma in the majority of the countries, market growth is expected to be significant on the account of high trauma care costs associated with these service types. Furthermore, the marginal cost of trauma outpatient ED visits and in-house stays reports to be quite high at USD 159.0 – 250.0 and USD 3,031.0 -5,950.0, respectively in the U.S. in 2019.

Trauma Type Insights: Trauma Care Centers Market

In 2019, the falls segment held the largest market share of 42.9%. Whereas, burn injury followed by stab/wound/cut is expected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. In the Americas, trauma-related injuries in 2018 accounted for approximately one-third of all ED visits, and about 8.0% of overall in-house stays in the critical care centers. As per a research published by the CDC, a 25.0% reduction in the severe injury-related deaths has been registered among patients receiving care at trauma centers. Fall-related injuries are witnessed to be the most common cause of trauma accounting for approximately 45.0% of the overall trauma emergency department (ED) visits.

Additionally, the other frequently reported traumatic injury for trauma-related ED visits is traffic-related injuries including road accidents or car crash injuries. On an average, the traffic-related injuries account for approximately 15.6% of the critical ED visits cases and 30.5% of the in-patient trauma stays in 2018. On average, the length of related inpatient stays has estimated to be twice as long as general patient stays. Also, the treatment cost for such injuries is more than twice as costly as treatment costs for general patient care.

However, the burn injury segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate in the trauma care centers market over the forecast period due to increased critical ED visits for burn injuries. According to the National Health Service (NHS) U.K., it has been reported that the number of emergency admissions in the U.K. have grown by about 42.0% during the past twelve years, with burns accounting for approximately 2.0% of the overall admissions. This factor is projected to boost segment growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights: Trauma Care Centers Market

In 2019, North America accounted for the highest revenue share of 56.1% in the market. The presence of standalone trauma centers and well-established acute care hospitals and favorable reimbursement policies in the U.S. covering approximately 70.0% of the treatment cost under Medicare and Medicaid are some of the key factors contributing to the market growth in the region. In addition, the high adoption of personalized trauma care by injured patients and premium quality patient care offered by regional standalone trauma care centers is further contributing to market growth.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. Emerging economies in Asia Pacific such as India and China have been witnessing strong economic growth and healthcare expenditure. The growing disposable income of people in these countries is expected to increase the demand for advanced trauma care in forecast years. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in China and Japan, steady rise in incidence of road accidents, and rapidly developing trauma centers in the countries are among the key factors promoting market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Trauma Care Centers Market

The trauma care centers are focused on improvising their inpatient and outpatient services for trauma patient management. Rapid development of the level I trauma care centers providing multidisciplinary treatment options for trauma patients is further responsible for increase in market growth. Some of the prominent players in the trauma care centers market include:

Key companies Profiled: Trauma Care Centers Market Report

University of Alabama Hospital

Banner University Medical Center Phoenix

St. Josephs Hospital and Medical Center

Albany Medical Center

Ascension St. John Hospital

Baylor University Medical Center

Bellevue Hospital Center

Murnau Trauma Center

China Medical University Hospital

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights, Inc. has segmented the global trauma care centers market report on the basis of facility type, trauma type, service type, and region:

Facility Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

In-house

Standalone

Trauma Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Falls

Traffic-Related Injuries

Stab/Wound/Cut

Burn Injury

Brain Injury

Other Injuries

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Inpatient

Outpatient

Rehabilitation

