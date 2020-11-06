Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Demand, Competition, Trends, Industry Analysis by Players and Global Forecasts to 2025

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Digital Temperature and Humidity sensors are combined humidity and temperature sensor designed to offer high accuracy measurements with less low power consumption in a small dual-flat no-leads (DFN) package. These digital humidity sensor series comprise a band-gap temperature sensor, capacitive-type humidity sensor, and specialized analog and digital integrated circuits all on a single chip.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The increase in global sales of light vehicles and the growth of electronics content per vehicle are some of the major factors driving the growth of the digital temperature and humidity sensor market. Moreover, an increase in demand for electric vehicles is anticipated to boost the growth of the digital temperature and humidity sensor market.

MARKET SCOPE

The Global Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital temperature and humidity sensor market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital temperature and humidity sensor market with detailed market segmentation by sensor type, technology, packaging type, application. The global digital temperature and humidity sensor market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital temperature and humidity sensor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital temperature and humidity sensor market.

Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Analog Devices, Inc.

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive Plc

Epcos AG

Honeywell International Inc.

Measurement Specialities Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

On Semiconductor Corporation

Robert Bosch GMBH

Stmicroelectronics

By Types, the Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market can be Split into:

Temperature Sensors,

Humidity Sensor

By Applications, the Digital Temperature and Humidity Sensor Market can be Split into:

Powertrain

Body Electronics

Others

