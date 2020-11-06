Breeders’ Cup 2020 Live Stream On Reddit Free | Watch 2020 Horse Racing Online Reddit

The 37th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be held on Friday, Nov. 6 and Saturday, Nov. 7. The Breeders’ Cup Classic post time is set for 5:13 p.m. ET on Saturday.The Breeders’ Cup will take place at Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Kentucky. There won’t be any fans in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Race Broadcast Info & How to watch the 2020 Breeders’ Cup Classic
Friday, NBCSN (1 p.m.); Saturday, NBCSN (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.) and Ch. 11 (1:30-4:30 p.m.)
Classic
Date: Saturday, Nov. 7
Post time: 5:13 p.m. ET
Location: Pimlico Race Course (Baltimore, Maryland)
TV: NBC
How many horses run in the Breeders Cup?
For each race, there are a maximum of 14 horses selected for each Breeders’ Cup Championship race. Seven who come from the Challenge races and points system and seven who have been selected by the experts. This ensures the highest quality of competition.
Two days, 14 races and over $28 million in purses.How to watch Breeders’ Cup 2020 LIVE stream. NBC Sports is home to the 2020 Breeders’ Cup, providing comprehensive race coverage and analysis live on TV, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app before, during and after. Coverage kicks off with Future Stars Friday on November 6, from 2-5:30 p.m. on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app
Breeders’ Cup The card
The $31 million world championships begin with Future Stars Friday: five races for 2-year-olds, headlined by the $2 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Older horses take the stage Saturday for nine races, ending with the $6 million Breeders’ Cup Classic.
Friday’s schedule
Juvenile Turf Sprint, 1:30 p.m.
Juvenile Fillies Turf, 2:10 p.m.
Juvenile Fillies, 2:50 p.m.
Juvenile Turf, 3:30 p.m.
Juvenile, 4:10 p.m.
Saturday’s schedule
Filly and Mare Sprint, 11:02 a.m.
Turf Sprint, 11:39 p.m.
Dirt Mile, 12:18 p.m.
Filly and Mare Turf, 12:57 p.m.
Sprint, 1:36 p.m.
Mile, 2:15 p.m.
Distaff, 2:54 p.m.
Turf, 3:33 p.m.
Classic, 4:13 p.m.
Location: Changes yearly
Track: Left-handed
Juvenile Turf Sprint
Participants:
Mighty Gurkha (IRE),Windy City Red,Lipizzaner,County Final,Cowan,Ubettabelieveit (IRE),Momos,After Five,Bodenheimer,Into the Sunrise,Dirty Dangle,Second Of July,Golden Pal,Blame the Booze.
Purse: Varies by Race; Between $1,000,000 – $6 million
Inaugurated: 1984
Surface: Turf, Dirt
The Breeders’ Cup is the annual horse racing event that follows the Triple Crown races on the schedule. Beginning in 2007, the Breeders’ Cup
The Breeders’ Cup is horse racing’s last hurrah of the year. Horses from around the globe will compete in 14 races over two days
How to watch Breeders’ Cup Classic 2020: Live stream, TV
Horses race around the turn at Keeneland during the 2015 Breeders’ Cup.
Radio, and live streaming coverage for 2020 Breeders’ Cup week.
Tune in with our free live streaming videos of daily races from over 150 tracks … Money Back Special – Breeders’ Cup 2020.
When and where is the 2020 Breeder’s Cup?
The 2020 Breeder’s Cup is scheduled for November 6 – 7. The event will be held at Keeneland Association Inc, Lexington, Kentucky. Here is the race schedule:
Date and time (ET) Event Where to watch
Friday, November 6, 2020 (2 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Future Stars Friday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
Saturday, November 7, 2020 (12 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBCSN, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
Saturday, November 7, 2020 (2:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.) Championship Saturday NBC, TVG, YouTube, Facebook
Horse racing calendar 2020
Check out these great equestrian events throughout 2020!
Date Race Location
November 6 – 7, 2020 Breeders’ Cup Churchill Downs, KY, U.S.
November 29, 2020 Japan Cup Tokyo, Japan
December 5, 2020 Hong Kong International Races Sha Tin, Hong Kong
