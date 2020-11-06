U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Disposable Face Mask market.

Report Overview: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market

The U.S. disposable face mask market size exceeded a value of USD 09.07 billion in Q1 of 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 59.7% from 2021 to 2027. The rapid surge in the number of Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases in the country and the favorable directives by various government agencies for the usage of face masks and hand sanitizers are expected to drive the market growth. As of May 18, 2020, the number of reported cases in the country rose to 1.48 million, with the number of deaths being recorded at 89,407. Although the age groups of 18 to 44 and 45 to 64 have recorded the most number of cases, the rising number of cases among the population of 65+ is one of the major factors driving the demand for disposable masks for personal use. This is also further validated by various directives from health and welfare agencies stating that the geriatric population is the most susceptible to the adverse impacts of the virus.

As is the case in several countries across the globe, state and local authorities in the country earlier passed emergency directives to limit large gatherings, closure of non-essential businesses, and promote the use of products such as face mask, hand wash, and hand sanitizer, in an effort to curb the spread of the virus. Several states are presently working towards determining the right strategies to exit the lockdown. Such developments, along with the fear amidst consumers regarding the possibility of similar outbreaks in the future, are expected to significantly generate the demand for disposable face masks over the coming months and years.

As of May 18, 2020, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Massachusetts, and California recorded the highest number of cases, together accounting for a total of 764,886 cases. New York is being regarded as the epicenter of the countrys COVID-19 outbreak, with the maximum number of positive cases and deaths. The possibility of several asymptomatic cases going undetected is expected to drive the population towards the use of disposable face masks as part of protective measures.

Furthermore, in line with the ongoing demand for fashionable and trendy products in the country, a large number of independent fashion designers and renowned apparel manufacturers including, Hickey Freeman, American Apparel Inc., and New Balance have been focusing on the concept of producing face masks for both medical- and consumer-grade with the guidance from healthcare company such as Kaiser Permanente.

Prominent manufacturers in the country, such as 3M and Honeywell, have nearly doubled the capacities at some of their facilities, both domestic and international, in order to meet the growing demand. For instance, the 3M company is currently working at increased capacity levels at four different locations, with a total capacity of over 2 billion units. This number is expected to further increase through 2020 and 2021.

Product Insights: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market

The protective face mask segment lead the U.S. disposable face mask market in 2019, with a revenue share of 35.2%. This type of disposable face cover also includes air-purifying respirators. The other key product segments in the market include dust masks and non-woven masks.

Protective masks are specially designed to offer the wearer a physical barrier between their mouth and nose, restricting potential contaminants in the environment from entering the body. The mouth and nose are two of the most vulnerable entry points for foreign particles; thus, the demand for these masks has been high in the industrial and medical sectors.

The widespread impact of the novel coronavirus in the region has also been driving the demand for disposable face masks. Many of the small and medium manufacturers have also entered the market to cater to the surge in product demand.

Application Insights: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market

The industrial segment lead the market for disposable face masks in the U.S., with a revenue share of 78.6% in 2019. The industrial segment is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. In the industrial application segment, disposable face covers are primarily used by healthcare professionals and workers at agricultural and construction sites.

Disposable face masks are abundantly used in industrial and medical sectors in the country. Across the healthcare sector, disposable masks are used on a daily basis during surgeries, dental check-ups, animal treatment and veterinary practices, and OPD sessions, among others. These masks act as a barrier and help in reducing the chances of being directly infected by other people or by the outside environment.

Increasing demand for masks from the automotive, health, beauty, and personal care industries in the region has been driving the segment growth. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has introduced several new manufacturers in the market. These players have been working round the clock to churn out the product in large quantities to address the critical shortage of protective masks for medical and healthcare workers.

Distribution Channel Insights: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market

The offline channel segment held the dominant revenue share of nearly 80% in 2019. However, with the growing acceptance of social distancing norms and contact-less deliveries of goods, a significant shift is expected in the industry towards online sales of disposable face masks in the coming years. Diverse product offering by numerous regional and international manufacturers through the online channel is a major factor contributing to the segment growth.

Additionally, owing to the high demand for face-covering masks, a large number of small manufacturers and DIY vendors such Youphoria Festivalwear and Lesley Evers have been listing their products online. Free home-delivery services and seasonal sales offered by major brands are some of the other prominent factors driving the preference for purchasing products through online platforms.

Sales of disposable masks through e-commerce channels are expected to register the highest CAGR of 53.7% over the forecast period to reach a value of USD 1.5 billion by 2027. According to a report by Vertical Web Media LLC, U.S. consumers spent close to USD 601.75 million online in 2019, registering a 14.9% increase from 2018. Busy work schedules and easy order placement facilities for online purchases are among the main reasons driving the growth of online retailers in the country.

States Insights

California lead the market in 2019, accounting for over 15% revenue share. This state is among the top 5 states with the maximum number of cases and/or deaths in the U.S., as of May 18, 2020. With the latest directive in the state, where a majority of the states counties would be allowed to reopen dining restaurants and related services, customer footfall in such establishments is expected to increase significantly, thereby resulting in the need for disposable face masks.

New York is the most affected state in the country, as per the latest statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The state has also been proactive in terms of supply of testing kits and conducting antibody testing. The state accounted for around 10% of the industry revenues in 2019, and is expected to witness a significant rise in demand for the product over the coming months of 2020 and thereafter.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market

The U.S. disposable face masks industry houses both international and domestic players. The companies face intense competition from each other as some of these players are renowned manufacturers with diverse product portfolios. These companies have a large customer base due to the presence of strong and vast distribution networks, which help them reach both regional as well as international consumers. The increase in the sales of respiratory protective face masks, along with the shortage in their supply, has led to the entry of a significant number of new players. The ubiquitous fear due to the coronavirus pandemic has certainly become one of the top factors boosting the product demand. Moreover, several suppliers have raised the price of these masks owing to the rapid surge in their demand. For instance, Hatfield and Company, a Texas-based supplier of N95 disposable face masks, has increased the price of its face masks from USD 1 to USD 6. The company sold about 2 million masks to a major U.S. oil company in the early week of March 2020.

Major market players have been ramping up their production capacity, along with improvising their distribution channels, to cater to the unexpected spike in the demand. For instance, on March 30, 2020, Honeywell announced to expand its manufacturing capabilities in Phoenix to produce N95 face masks in support of the U.S. governments response to the novel coronavirus. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. disposable face masks market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. Disposable Face Mask Market Report

Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Kimberly Clark Worldwide

SAS Safety Corp

Gerson

KOWA

Uvex

Moldex

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. disposable face mask market report on the basis of product, application, distribution channel, and states:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Protective

Dust

Non-woven

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Industrial

Personal

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Online

Offline

