U.S. Medical Thermometer Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Report Overview: U.S. Medical Thermometer Market

The U.S. medical thermometer market size was valued at USD 84.6 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6% from 2021 to 2027. A medical thermometer is a diagnostic device, which is used for measuring body temperature. Increasing cases of COVID-19, influenza, norovirus, and other medical conditions, and rising awareness about the importance of monitoring body temperature are the major factors expected to drive the market. Since high fever is a major symptom of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, there has been a sudden surge in demand for thermometers due to the need for temperature screening and monitoring. As per the Worldometer statistics on, June 1, 2020, there were 1.85 million confirmed COVID-19 patients in the U.S. In addition, increasing operations by the emerging and small-sized players and rapid technological advancements are also contributing to the market growth.

Moreover, the ban of traditional mercury in-glass fever thermometer in 13 states of the U.S. boosts the sale of non-contact thermometers. The government has passed laws for banning the production and sale of mercury thermometers. Through various initiatives, such as the mercury pollution prevention program, the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) has been spreading awareness about the harmful effects of mercury. Currently, infrared thermometers are being widely used for screening body temperature in public places, given their non-contact benefit.

Instant patents have been provided to many companies that are developing infrared sensors for temperature measurement, to avoid cross-contamination, which is also likely to support market growth. Emerging and small-sized companies, such as Kinsa, a San Francisco-based start-up, and SpotSee, a Texas-based company, are expanding their manufacturing capabilities to address the rising need for thermometers. For instance, Kinsa, Inc., distributed around 7,500 Bluetooth-enabled smart thermometers to community-based organizations and underserved individuals.

This thermometer can pair up with a smartphone app, and allow tracking of real-time COVID-19 hot spots across the U.S. Furthermore, presence of key manufacturers and a number of research and academic institutes using thermometers for laboratory purposes along with rising concerns regarding self-health care management are expected to increase the market growth. For instance, temperature monitoring will be the new norm for COVID-19 infection screening, until a vaccine is ready.

With the community spread of the infection across the globe, including the U.S., over-the-counter sales of thermometers in the consumer market is rising. Citizens were informed to self-screen and monitor themselves at regular intervals. Thus, rising awareness about the significance of body temperature monitoring as an effective way to identify illnesses prior to clinical diagnosis drives the product demand. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of other diseases, such as dengue, swine flu, and malaria, drive demand for these devices for assessment of precise body temperature. According to the CDC, every year, approximately 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the country.

Device Insights

The mercury-free segment led the overall market in 2019 accounting for the highest share of over 60%. The segment is further divided into infrared radiation, digital, and other thermometers. It is estimated to retain its leading position registering the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027. This growth can be attributed to the technological advancements, new product launches by key manufacturers, and rising prevalence of fever and flu.

Other factors driving the segment include benefits offered by mercury-free thermometers, such as higher accuracy, non-contact surface temperature readings, and low chances of cross-infection. In 2018, the Drug Technical Advisory Body (DTAB) approved a proposal to include mercury-free thermometers with BP monitoring machines under the preview of the D&C Act, 1940. This proposal has helped maintain the quality of thermometers, ensuring patient safety. In addition, the growing spread of COVID-19 infection in the U.S. also increased the demand for these devices.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Medical Thermometer Market

Major companies in the market are stressing on R&D to develop technologically advanced products to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in November 2019, Microlife Corporation launched a new product range consisting of blood pressure monitors, thermometers, nebulizer, scales, and breast pumps. With the launch of these products, the company will expand its product portfolio. Furthermore, in March 2016, Exergen Corp. has launched the Exergen Temporal Artery Thermometer (TAT-5000). It is a noninvasive thermometer that allows taking accurate temperature.

It can be used on all types of patients, including infants and children. Companies are also focusing on mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions, to strengthen their product portfolio, manufacturing capacities, and provide competitive diversity. For instance, in July 2017, Cardinal Health acquired Medtronics deep vein thrombosis, nutritional insufficiency, and patient care business. This acquisition provided Cardinal Healths customers with more product offerings. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. medical thermometer market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. Medical Thermometer Market Report

Medline Industries, Inc.

3M (Nexcare)

Welch Allyn

America Diagnostics Corp.

A&D Medical

Exergen Corp.

Microlife Corp.

Easywell Biomedicals, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Compumedics Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Medical Indicators, Inc.

Mediaid, Inc.

McKesson Corp.

This report forecasts revenue growth at the country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. medical thermometer market report on the basis of device:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Mercury-free

Infrared Radiation Thermometer

Digital Thermometers

Others

Mercury-based

