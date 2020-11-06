U.S. Sexual Wellness Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Sexual Wellness market.

The U.S. sexual wellness market size was valued at USD 7.0 billion in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period 2021-2027. The market is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth in the coming years due to the rising prevalence of Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and HIV infection. Increasing government initiatives and NGOs participating in promoting the use of contraceptives is expected to increase market growth. Increasing childbearing population of women in the U.S. and ease of online shopping and e-commerce are expected to further facilitate the sales of sexual wellness products.

The U.S. sexual wellness market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to the growing acceptance of sexual exploration and acceptance of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community. Increasing concern about personal hygiene is also one of the factors driving the market. Easy use of online shopping and e-commerce has further facilitated the sales as it delivers the sexual wellness products discreetly.

Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, was formed in October 2016, after the merger of FHC and Aspen Park Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It deals with the manufacturing of FC2 female condoms for protection against sexually transmitted diseases such as AIDS, and unintended pregnancy and ensures wellness of the person using it.

Industry players play a integral role in the non-commercial sector of condom distribution. Companies such as ONE promotes the use of contraceptives and donate condoms at a lower cost or for free and finance local outreach programs. In October 2017, they launched myONE Perfect Fit condom in the U.S., with over 60 sizes, in order to reduce the reluctance to use a condom due to improper fit. As an initial strategy, the company distributed over 1 million condoms across the country.

Product Insights: U.S. Sexual Wellness Market

Based on product, the U.S. sexual wellness market is segmented into sex toys, condoms, and personal lubricants. Sex toys lead the market in the year 2019. The stigma attached to exploring sexual activity and experimenting is fading due to liberalization and acceptance of homosexuality. Initiatives such as sex-positive movements are helping break the stereotypes of age, gender, and social construct. Acceptance of sexual minorities i.e. LGBTQ+ individuals is also promoting the use of vibrators and other sex accessories in the society. Women, in particular, are more enthusiastic about the involvement in discussions about sexuality and do not hesitate in experimenting with sexual wellness products.

Aging often leads to changes, such as vaginal dryness and erectile dysfunction along with problems such as stress, chronic pain, lifestyle changes, and chronic illness, which can compromise the intimacy between partners. Use of lubricants can alleviate the problem and is preferred by the older cohort. Water-based lubricant is the most commonly used lubricant by consumers worldwide. These lubricants are available at low prices and are compatible with condoms and other sexual wellness products such as vibrators. They provide the feel of natural vaginal lubricants and are easy to wash off, which makes them popular among consumers for masturbation and penetrative sex.

Distribution Channel Insights

Preference for online shopping is observed in this segment due to the anonymity provided by these shopping sites. Though the stigma attached to sexual wellness products is reducing, several individuals, especially married couples and young working women purchase these products from online portals. The convenience of viewing, selecting, and ordering through online shopping websites, without revealing ones identity, removes the barrier of judgment in most cases and thus boosts the use of sexual wellness products. Most frequently ordered products include vibrators, rubber penis, and lubricants.

Freedom to select any lubricant from the variety of products available under different brands has enabled e-commerce platforms to gain popularity among customers. Moreover, assurance of delivering the packages discreetly via e-commerce platforms has increased purchase among women of all age groups.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Sexual Wellness Market

The stigma previously extended to investors that were reluctant to fund ventures in sexual wellness products has changed in the recent times. The stereotypical perception has witnessed a massive shift leading to angel investors increasingly investing in sexual wellness products and their manufacturers.

The market is also impacted by strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in 2014, Reckitt Benckiser acquired Johnson & Johnsons 100-year-old brand K-Y jelly. With this move, the company captured significant market share through marketing and distribution of Durex and K-Y lubricants.

Some key industry contributors are Church & Dwight Co., Inc.; Reckitt Benckiser Group plc; Veru Inc.; Mayer Laboratories, Inc.; Ansell (LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd); BioFilm, Inc.; and LELO. Online portals such as Amazon, Lovehoney, Drugstore.com, and Adam & Eve also play an critical role in the supply chain. Retail store chains such as Walmart, Target, CVS Pharmacy, and Kroger Pharmacy offer sexual wellness products similar to mainstream products.

This report forecasts revenue growth on the country level and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. sexual wellness market report on the basis of product and distribution channel:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Sex Toys

Condoms

Male Condom

Female Condom

Personal Lubricants

Water-based

Silicone-based

Oil-based

