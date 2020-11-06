U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

The U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market size was valued at USD 481.4 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027. Rising awareness among the consumers regarding UV resistance provided by sun protective clothing and in the prevention of skin diseases is expected to drive demand.

Sun protective clothing adheres to specific design parameters such as styling suited to cover the entire skin, which is susceptible to damage from UV radiation. The conventional designs used to provide protection from the sun include collars, knee-to-floor length dresses, skirts, ankle-length trousers, and long sleeves.

Around 3 million people in the U.S. are affected by skin cancer every year. Squamous and basal cell cancers are the most common types of skin cancers caused by UV radiation. They accounted for around 90% of the total skin cancers and are likely to be seen on the neck and head of a human body. In order to protect a person from skin cancer, UPF UV protective clothing such as hats are used for safeguarding the neck, scalp, and face.

Increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemicals used in sunscreen is likely to augment the demand for UV protective clothing. Furthermore, favorable government regulations in the country for reducing plastic waste are expected to minimize sunscreen lotion usage, thereby boosting sun-protective clothing demand over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Key market players are entering into agreements with other companies to expand their distribution capacities and increase their products market reach. Furthermore, e-commerce is driving the market on account of increased product demand across all end-use segments. As a result, manufacturers are focusing on other efficient and effective distribution channels.

Factors responsible for restricting the growth of sun-protective clothing market in the country include technological advancements in sunscreen products, which has introduced novel techniques for manufacturing sunscreen from natural ingredients as well as increasing their effective duration. Furthermore, the requirement of separate clothing for face, neck, and eye protection is anticipated to impact market growth negatively.

Product Insights: U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

Shirts, t-shirts, jackets, and hoodies led the U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market and accounted for 35.2% of the countrys revenue share in 2019. These products provide high coverage and protection for torso from harmful sun rays. Furthermore, the ability of these products to provide comfort, wearing ease, and additional protection from sun rays during daytime outdoor activities is expected to augment product demand in the U.S. over the forecast period.

UPF sun protective pants and shorts are manufactured using fabric that is non-stretchable, lightweight, moisture-wicking, woven, and wrinkle-free. Furthermore, these products are resistant to chlorine and saltwater and aid in keeping the wearer cool in a hot environment, along with providing effectiveness and comfort when exposed to harmful sun rays.

Swimwear products accounted for around 25.8% in 2019, owing to its availability in various sizes, patterns, prints, and specifications. A majority of swimwear products are made from fabrics such as polyester and nylon due to their superior ability to disrupt harmful ultraviolet sun rays. Rayon, flax, cotton, and hemp fabrics are also used for manufacturing these products.

Hats & caps are used for face and neck protection against harmful sun rays. The availability of these products in various types, such as wide brim hats, visors, everyday hats, explorer hats, traveler hats, and shade caps, and a wide range of sizes, colors, and design specifications are likely to propel the complement demand in the country over the forecast period.



End-use Insights: U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market



The adoption of sun-protective clothing by women-led the market and accounted for 41.7% of the revenue in 2019. Various products such as dresses, tops, skirts, tunics, swimwear, scarves, and beach cover-all are specifically designed and developed for women. Apart from the risk of skin cancer, prolonged and frequent exposure to harmful UV rays results in premature skin aging as well as exacerbation of photosensitive illnesses.

The tendency of using sun protective products, such as sunscreen, is less among men. This factor is anticipated to augment the demand for various products, such as shirts, t-shirts, pants, swimwear, as well as accessories, including gloves, arm protectors, neck gaiters, and face masks.

UPF sun protective products, such as sunscreen, usually contain chemicals that can be harmful to the sensitive skin of kids and toddlers. Rising awareness among the parents pertaining to the advantages of using UV protective clothing for kids during outdoor activities, including beachside relaxing, casual outings, traveling, and playing, is anticipated to propel the product demand.

Furthermore, increasing instances of sunburn among children on account of overexposure to harmful UV rays is anticipated to augment the demand for UPF sun protective clothing for kids over the forecast period. Kids segment caters to products that are widely available for girls, boys as well as babies.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market

Key players offer innovative and diversified product portfolios. Market leaders are engaged in manufacturing products by implementing state-of-the-art technologies and using a wide range of advanced fabrics. They adopt several key strategies, such as acquisition, new product launch, collaboration, and expansion, to maintain their position in the competitive market.

The market is witnessing an increase in the number of new entrants. Emerging players are implementing strategies such as catering to specific UPF sun protective apparel segment. The companies are continuously engaged in expanding their distribution capabilities to position themselves in a highly competitive market. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market Report

Coolibar Sun Protective Clothing

Summerskin

Solumbra

UV Skinz, Inc.

Solbari Sun Protection

Cabana Life

Columbia Sportswear Company

Little Leaves Clothing Company

IBKULl Nozone Clothing US

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. UPF sun protective clothing market report on the basis of product and end use:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Hats and Caps

Shirts, T-shirts, Jacket, and Hoodies

Pants & Shorts

Swimwear

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Men

Women

Kids

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ U.S. UPF Sun Protective Clothing Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580