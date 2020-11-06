U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment market.

The U.S. wastewater secondary treatment equipment market size was valued at USD 1.57 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand for wastewater treatment plants coupled with positive government outlook with respect to funding is anticipated to have a positive impact on the demand. Secondary wastewater treatment refers to biologically removing contaminants from wastewater. The biological processes used for secondary wastewater treatment can be aerobic or anaerobic. Aerobic biological processes are commonly used for municipal wastewater treatment. In these processes, contaminants are converted into water, carbon dioxide, and other end products.

The Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS) equipment segment lead the market for wastewater secondary treatment equipment in U.S. and is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period 2021-2027. The Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) equipment segment is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be primarily attributed to the stringent effluent regulations coupled with improved efficiency of the equipment.

The U.S. government has introduced stringent regulations and standards for wastewater treatment for both municipal and industrial sectors, which is expected to generate the demand for wastewater secondary treatment equipment. In addition, ongoing investments in various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, and chemical are anticipated to generate the demand.

Stringent federal regulations such as the Clean Water Act which establish a regulatory structure for pollutant discharges into the water bodies and regulates the quality standards for surface waters is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market growth. In addition, the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit program has established the discharge conditions, and limits for discharges from municipal as well as commercial and industrial sources.

Equipment Insights: U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market

The Complete-mix Activated Sludge (CMAS) equipment segment accounted for the highest market share of 17.5% in terms of revenue in 2019. CMAS is one of the simplest forms of secondary wastewater treatment equipment. One of the primary advantages of this system is that the shock loads are rapidly diluted and dispersed. This equipment is employed across numerous wastewater treatment plants.

The Membrane Bioreactor (MBR) equipment segment is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2027. Membrane bioreactors is an advanced treatment system that integrates the conventional biological treatment process such as the activated sludge process with membrane filtration in order to provide more effective removal of suspended and organic solids.

Membrane bioreactors eliminate the sedimentation process owing to which the biological process can be operated at a higher mixed liquor concentration. Membrane bioreactors, therefore, allow advanced level filtration and deliver high-quality effluent. Increasing demand for high capacity and efficient wastewater treatment systems is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment.

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) equipment segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2027. MBBR is typically used for treating wastewater that is contaminated with high to medium levels of organic contaminants. MBBR employs plastic media within the aeration tank, which increases the surface area for the microorganisms to grow thereby reducing the overall footprint of the system.

Application Insights: U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market

The municipal application segment was valued at USD 1,035.5 million in 2019 with a revenue share of more than 60%. Factors such as ongoing new housing developments; population growth, most notably in the western and southern parts of the country; and increasing number of rural households switching to public sewers are expected to exert pressure on existing centralized wastewater treatment systems.

In addition, favorable government policies and programs are also expected to increase investments in municipal wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period. The aforementioned factors are anticipated to drive the need for either new capacity construction or existing capacity expansion, which, in turn, is expected to generate the demand for wastewater secondary treatment equipment over the forecast period.

The industrial application segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2027 and is anticipated to reach USD 829.9 million in 2027. Rising investments in various industries and stringent regulations pertaining to discharges from these industries are some of the key factors driving the demand for wastewater secondary treatment equipment in industrial application in the country.

In addition, upcoming projects within the petrochemical industry coupled with the availability of affordable natural gas and natural gas liquids from shale gas is compelling chemical companies around the world to invest in projects to expand their respective capacities or build new facilities in the country. This, in turn, is expected to generate the demand.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market

The market is highly competitive and dependent on technological advancements and product developments. The equipment manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product developments in order to cater to the changing technological requirements from various end-use applications as well as increase the market penetration in the region.

Manufacturers are adopting various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions and new product developments to cater to the changing technological requirements from various end-use applications and increased market penetration. Some of the prominent players in the U.S. wastewater secondary treatment equipment market include:

Key companies Profiled: U.S. Wastewater Secondary Treatment Equipment Market Report

Xylem, Inc.

Pentair plc

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Aquatech International LLC

SUEZ; Ecolab Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Toshiba Water Solutions Private Limited

Veolia

Ecologix Entertainment Systems, LLC

Parkson Corporation

Lenntech B.V.

H2O Innovation

Smith & Loveless

Samco Technologies, Inc.

This report forecasts revenue growth at country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the U.S. wastewater secondary treatment equipment market report on the basis of equipment and application:

Equipment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Plug Flow (PF)

Complete-Mix Activated Sludge (CMAS)

Membrane Bioreactor (MBR)

Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR)

Sequencing Batch Reactor (SBR)

Integrated Fixed-film Activated Sludge (IFAS)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Municipal

Industrial

