Adherence Packaging Market By Global Technology, Latest Development 2020 to 2025 | COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size, Share and Forecast

The global Adherence Packaging Market was valued at USD 618.41 Million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1,035.96 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Adherence packaging replaces bulky blister cards and cumbersome medication planners, organizing medications the way patients take them.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increment in Medical Non Adherence

1.2 Need to minimize medical medication wastage

1.3 Advent of technologies like Remote Dispensing systems

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High Implementation cost

2.2 Opportunities

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Adherence Packaging Market, by Type

1.1 Blister Card Packaging Systems

1.2 Strips/Pouches

2. Global Adherence Packaging Market, By Material

2.1 Plastic Film

2.1.1 Polyvinyl Chloride

2.1.2 Rigid PVC

2.1.3 Polyethylene Terephthalate

2.1.4 Polyethylene

2.1.5 Polypropylene

2.2 Paper & Paperboard

2.3 Aluminum

3. Global Adherence Packaging Market, by End User:

3.1 Retail Pharmacies

3.2 Long-Term Care Facilities

3.3 Hospitals

3.4 Mail Order Pharmacies

4. Global Adherence Packaging Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Omnicell, Inc.

2. Tcgrx

3. Parata Systems LLC

4. Mckesson Corporation

5. Cardinal Health, Inc.

6. Becton, Dickinson and Company

7. KukaAktiengesellschaft

8. Pearson Medical Technologies LLC

9. Rxsafe, LLC

10. Arxium, Inc.

11. Talyst, LLC.

12. Manrex Limited

13. Medicine-On-Time

14. Accu-Chart Plus Healthcare Systems, Inc

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Adherence Packaging Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

