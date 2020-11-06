Human Growth Hormone Market Report 2020: Size, Share, Industry Growth and Forecast till 2025

According to the IMARC Group, the global human growth hormone market to register a CAGR of around 6% during 2020-2025.

Human growth hormone, also known as somatotropin or HGH, is a peptide hormone that regulates growth, reproduction, regeneration, repair and metabolism of cells. This hormone is secreted by the pituitary gland to stimulate growth in children and adults. The deficiency of HGH can be treated by administering recombinant HGH by subcutaneous injections.

Human Growth Hormone Market Trends:

The rising awareness regarding the efficacy of HGH in the treatment of various conditions represents one of the leading market drivers. For instance, HGH helps in controlling body composition and fluids, sugar and fat metabolism, muscle and bone growth, and recovering from injury among patients suffering from adult GH deficiency. Besides this, the increasing government initiatives to create awareness regarding the GH deficiencies and treatment acts as another significant driver. Moreover, the extensive investment in the research and development (R&D) activities for developing recombinant human growth hormones (rHGH) with fewer side effects and prolonged efficacy is also expected to provide a positive impact on the market in the upcoming years.

Note: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Human Growth Hormone Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Application

6.1 Growth Hormone (GH) Deficiency

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Market Types

6.1.2.2 Market Types

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Turner Syndrome

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.1 Market Forecast

6.3 Idiopathic Short Stature (ISS)

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.1 Market Forecast

6.4 Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS)

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.1 Market Forecast

6.5 Small for Gestational Age

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.1 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.1 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Hospital Pharmacy

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Retail Pharmacy

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Online Pharmacy

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Route of Administration

8.1 Intravenous

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Intramuscular

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Subcutaneous

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Oral

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 United States

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Asia Pacific

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Market Trends

9.2.3.2 Market Forecast

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 Market Trends

9.2.4.2 Market Forecast

9.2.5 Australia

9.2.5.1 Market Trends

9.2.5.2 Market Forecast

9.2.6 Indonesia

9.2.6.1 Market Trends

9.2.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2.7 Others

9.2.7.1 Market Trends

9.2.7.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

9.5.3 Market Forecast

10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Eli Lilly and Company

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.1.3 Financials

13.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.2 EMD Serono Inc.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.4 Ferring B.V.

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4.3 Financials

13.3.5 Genentech Inc.

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5.3 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Ipsen

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6.3 Financials

13.3.7 Merck KGaA

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7.3 Financials

13.3.8 Novartis AG

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Novo Nordisk

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Pfizer Inc.

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10.3 Financials

13.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

13.3.11 Sandoz

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/human-growth-hormone-market

