Food Enzymes Market Report 2020: Size, Share, Industry Growth, Price Trends and Forecast till 2025

According to IMARC’s latest study “Global Food Enzymes Market Size, Share, Industry Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025” the market was worth US$ 2 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Food enzymes, such as protease, amylase and lipase, are complex bioingredients that break down proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins and fats, among other nutrients present in the food into simpler forms. They are primarily used for improving the texture, flavor and fragrance of food products through the process of fermentation. They also aid significantly in the preservation, coagulation and tenderization of beverages and bakery and dairy products.

Some of the major players operating in the industry include:

1. DuPont (NYSE: DD)

2. Amway (KLSE: AMWAY)

3. BASF (OTCMKTS: BASFY)

4. DSM

5. Novozymes

6. Chr. Hansen

7. Kerry Group

8. Biocatalysts

9. Puratos Group

10. Advanced Enzyme Tech

11. Sequence Biotech

12. Amano Enzyme

13. Aum Enzymes

14. Bioseutica

15. Dyadic International Inc.

The global market is primarily driven by the thriving food and beverage industry that uses enzymes for various purposes, including protein processing, baking confectionary items, producing cheese and brewing alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Furthermore, shifting dietary preferences of consumers toward organic and natural food products is also providing a boost to the market growth. Also, owing to busy schedules and hectic lifestyles of the consumers, there is an increasing demand for ready-to-eat and convenience food products that use these enzymes for improving the shelf-life of the products. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Type

1. Carbohydrase

2. Protease

3. Lipase

4. Others

Market Breakup by Source

1. Microorganisms

2. Bacteria

3. Fungi

4. Plants

5. Animals

Market Breakup by Formulation

1. Powder

2. Liquid

3. Others

Market Breakup by Application

1. Beverages

2. Processed Foods

3. Dairy Products

4. Bakery Products

5. Confectionery Products

6. Others

Market Breakup by Region

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

