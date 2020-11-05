Arsenal vs Molde Live Stream Reddit Online How To Watch Tv Channel

Thursday brings Matchday 3 of the 2020-21 Europa League, and with it the halfway point of the group stage.
Click Here To Watch Online Free
While there’s still a ton of soccer to be played, some clear leaders are already starting to emerge. Group B features two clubs who have yet to drop points, as Arsenal and Molde both won their opening two fixtures and will now battle for top spot in the group at the Emirates Stadium in London.
How To Watch Europa League 2020 Live Online Free?
The same situation is playing out in Groups D and G, where a pair of clubs in each bring spotless records into Thursday’s action. Benfica and Rangers clash with first place in Group D on the line, while Leicester hosts Braga to see who will lead Group G.
Although it’s not a meeting of two perfect teams, Group H’s Milan (first in Serie A) vs. Lille (second in Ligue 1) contest is likely the fixture of the round due to the teams’ overall form.
Here’s the full schedule for Matchday 3 of the Europa League season, plus how to watch every game live.
Europa League Matchday 3: Schedule, fixtures
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Fixture
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|H. Beer-Sheva vs. Leverkusen
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Lech Poznan vs. Standard Liege
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Benfica vs. Rangers
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Slavia Prague vs. Nice
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|PAOK vs. PSV
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Real Sociedad vs. AZ
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Ludogrets vs. Tottenham
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Roma vs. CFR Cluj
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Rijeka vs. Napoli
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Omonia vs. Granada
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Rapid Vienna vs. Dundalk
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|12:55 p.m.
|Sivasspor vs. Qarabag
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Villarreal vs. M. Tel-Aviv
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Antwerp vs. LASK
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Dinamo Zagreb vs. Wolfsberg
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Feyenoord vs. CSKA Moscow
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Arsenal vs. Molde
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Leicester vs. Braga
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Milan vs. Lille
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Young Boys vs. CSKA Sofia
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Hoffenheim vs. Liberec
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Red Star Belgrade vs. Gent
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Celtic vs. Sparta Prague
|Thurs. Nov. 5
|3 p.m.
|Zorya Luhansk vs. AEK Athens
How to watch Europa League Matchday 3 in Canada: TV and live stream
Europa League matches stream exclusively live and on-demand on DAZN in Canada.
DAZN, the first global pure sport live and on-demand streaming service, has the streaming rights for the Europa League in Canada for the 2020-21 season.
DAZN is available on web browsers at DAZN.com and also has apps available for many TV and streaming devices, including:
- iPhone, iPad
- Android phones and tablets
- Amazon Fire Tablet
- Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Apple TV
- Android TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG, Panasonic, Sony and Samsung smart TVs
- Playstation 3, 4 and Pro
- Xbox One, One S and One X
A subscription to DAZN is $20 CAD a month or $150 CAD a year.
Can I watch Europa League games in Canada for free?
In Canada, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free trial period. You can learn how to sign up for a free trial here.
The free-trial period includes access to all of DAZN’s live and on-demand programming, including Premier League, Serie A, Champions League, the NFL and more.