Bellator 251 Manhoef vs Anderson Live Stream Fight How To Watch Online Free Tv

Bellator returns with its latest offering on Thursday night when Melvin Manhoef takes on Corey Anderson in the main event of Bellator 251 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Manhoef, one of the most decorated strikers in combat history, returns for the first time in over one year. After losing back-to-back contests, Manhoef has reeled off wins over Kent Kauppinen and Yannick Bahati, whom he defeated via second-round TKO at Bellator 230 in October 2019. Out of his 32 career victories, 29 of them have come inside the distance.

Anderson makes his Bellator debut after winning four of his last five fights in the UFC. In his last time out, he lost to Jan Blachowicz by second-round knockout in February. During the summer, Anderson requested and ended up being granted his release from the organization. Bellator immediately reached out to Anderson and they agreed to a deal in August.

A win for Anderson puts him right in the thick of things in what is starting to become a competitive light heavyweight division. If Manhoef pulls off the victory, he gets himself into the conversation as well.

Here is everything you need to know about Bellator 251: Manhoef vs. Anderson.

When is Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson at Bellator 251?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5

Thursday, Nov. 5 Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET

4:45 p.m. ET Main card: 7 p.m. ET

Bellator 251 takes place on Thursday, Nov. 5. Prelims get underway at 4:45 p.m. ET, followed by the main card at 7 p.m. ET. Manhoef and Anderson should start about 8:30 p.m. ET, but the time depends on the length of the earlier fights.

In the United States, the Bellator 251 prelims and main card are available on DAZN. The main card is also available on CBS Sports Network.

In Canada, Bellator 251 is available on DAZN.

In Germany, the main card (1 a.m. CET) is available on DAZN.

Where is Bellator 251?

Bellator 251: Manhoef and Anderson will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. It is the first time Manhoef and Anderson will compete at the venue.

Melvin Manhoef record, bio

Name: Melvin Manhoef

Melvin Manhoef Nationality: Dutch

Dutch Born: May 11, 1976

May 11, 1976 Height: 5-8

5-8 Reach: 71 inches

71 inches Total fights: 49

49 Record: 32-14-1, two no-contests

Corey Anderson record, bio

Name: Corey Anderson

Corey Anderson Nationality: American

American Born: Sept. 29, 1989

Sept. 29, 1989 Height: 6-3

6-3 Reach: 79 inches

79 inches Total fights: 18

18 Record: 13-5

Main card

Melvin Manhoef vs. Corey Anderson; Light Heavyweight

Tyrell Fortune vs. Said Sowma; Heavyweight

Austin Vanderford vs. Vinicius de Jesus; Middleweight

Derek Anderson vs. Killys Mota; Welterweight

