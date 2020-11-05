Water Free Urinals Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Water Free Urinals market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Water Free Urinals Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Water Free Urinals market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Water Free Urinals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Report Overview: Water Free Urinals Market

The global water free urinals market size was valued at USD 279.3 million in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% from 2021 to 2027. Increasing awareness pertaining to the conservation of water and growing adoption of ˜Green Building standards are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period 2021-2027. Waterless urinals are very much similar to traditional urinals in terms of design. These urinals can be used in a similar manner as that of traditional ones. Nevertheless, waterless urinals, as the name suggests, do not require water for flushing, thereby saving a considerable quantity of water per urinal per year. The liquid sealant trap system emerged as the largest technology segment in the U.S. waterfree urinal market in 2019.

Presence of leading sealant trap system waterfree urinal manufacturers such as Water Technologies and Waterless Co. Inc., coupled with easy availability of the consumables, such as cartridge and sealant liquid, is driving the segment. A tremendous amount of energy is spent on sourcing and supply of water to the building structures. Furthermore, the treatment and storage of water incur considerable energy spending. As a result, the use of waterfree urinals may potentially save a significant amount of energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions and help in reducing the overall operational cost of the building structure.

Various governmental bodies across the world are implementing and promoting water conservation initiatives. For instance, in June 2006, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched ˜WaterSense, a voluntary partnership program to certify and label the various types of water-efficient sanitaryware and plumbing products, such as urinals, toilets, and faucets.

The majority of the waterfree urinals are made from vitreous ceramic material. However, high price associated with principal raw materials, such as Kaolin clay, is compelling market participants to utilize alternative materials to manufacture the urinal body. For instance, Urimat Schweiz AG uses polycarbonate material to manufacture its waterfree urinals.

Technology Insights: Water Free Urinals Market

Valve barrier system led the market and accounted for 46.2% share of the global revenue in 2019. Demand for valve barrier technology is driven by its durability and low maintenance properties. Unlike other systems, it doesnt require cartridge replacement. Furthermore, technology exhibits a superior flow rate compared to the membrane trap system.

Membrane trap system consists of a cartridge containing a one-way membrane valve, which allows urine to pass under the influence of gravity while preventing the entry of gases from the sewage pipes. The top portion of the membrane is attached to a holder to keep its mouth open. The rest of the membrane deforms into a flat tube and inhibits the odor coming out from the urinal.

The membrane trap system is witnessing a rising adoption owing to its durability and low maintenance. In addition, the system is compatible with a wide range of cleaning chemicals owing to the absence of sealant liquid. Furthermore, cartridges-based on membrane trap system technology is being used to convert existing traditional urinals into waterfree ones.

The liquid sealant trap segment generated a revenue of USD 53.5 million in 2020 and is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. High maintenance cost associated with this technology is expected to have a negative impact on the segment growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights: Water Free Urinals Market

The office segment led the market and accounted for more than 27.0% share of the global revenue in 2019 owing to a growing emphasis on the construction of energy-efficient office space. Furthermore, increasing spending on the refurbishment of old office buildings is expected to support product demand over the forecast period.

Hospitality includes hotels, resorts, and restaurants. These establishments exert significant pressure on the surrounding water systems. Furthermore, excess water use leads to a significant rise in operational costs, thereby affecting the overall profit margins. As a result, the sector is increasingly focusing on reducing its water usage by adopting waterfree urinals.

The retail segment is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Retailers are progressively adopting a variety of sustainable measures, such as installing energy-efficient lighting, energy-efficient HVAC systems, and water-efficient plumbing. As a result, the retail segment is expected to generate significant demand for waterfree urinals in the future.

The other segment includes stadiums, public washrooms, and various transportation facilities, such as airports, bus terminals, and train stations. These venues tend to receive heavy footfall. Washroom usage accounts for a major portion of the overall water demand in these facilities. Thus, the use of waterfree urinals at these places has a huge potential to save a substantial amount of water.

Regional Insights: Water Free Urinals Market

Asia Pacific lead the market and accounted for over 34.0% share of global revenue in 2019 owing to high product demand from the retail and office application segments in emerging economies of India, China, and Vietnam. Moreover, growing regulatory support for the adoption of water-efficient sanitaryware in the region is expected to drive the product demand in the future.

Football is the most popular sport in Europe. Almost every city in the region has its local football team. Furthermore, the region is home to some of the largest football stadiums, such as Webley in London (UK), Camp Nou in Barcelona (Spain), and Allianz Arena in Munich (Germany). All of such sporting arenas within the region present a huge potential for the market.

North America is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% in terms of revenue over the forecast period on account of a positive outlook towards the office construction sector in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the growing adoption of ˜Green Building standards is expected to drive the product demand in the region.

Middle East and Africa are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 13.4% based on revenue over the upcoming period. Acute scarcity of water, rising adoption of water-efficient sanitaryware and bathroom fixtures, and rapid growth of commercial construction in Saudi Arabia and UAE are anticipated to be the primary factors driving the product demand in the region.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights: Water Free Urinals Market

Major market players are engaged in implementing various marketing strategies, such as strategic collaborations and expansion of product portfolio. For instance, Falcon Water Technologies, a manufacturer, has signed a strategic brand partnership with leading players, such as Bobrick and American Standard, which are involved in the sanitaryware and bathroom accessories market. A large number of manufacturers are present at the global level. In addition, the presence of small and medium enterprises is prevalent in various regions. Furthermore, some of the market players offer installation and post-installation services. Brand loyalty and brand recognition play an critical role in boosting the companys market share. Some of the prominent players operating in the global water free urinals market are:

Key companies Profiled: Water Free Urinals Market Report

Falcon Water technologies

Waterless Co. Inc.

Duravit AG

URIMAT Schweiz AG

Villeroy & Boch AG

Kohler Co.

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at the global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Trusted Business Insights has segmented the global water free urinals market report on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Liquid Sealant Trap System

Membrane Trap System

Valve Barrier System

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2027)

Office

Educational Facilities

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Industrial

Others

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Water Free Urinals in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Water Free Urinals Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027 Includes Business Impact Analysis of COVID-19

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580