Weapon Mounts Market Analysis, COVID-19 Impact,Outlook, Opportunities, Size, Share Forecast and Supply Demand 2021-2027|Trusted Business Insights

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Weapon Mounts Market 2020-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Weapon Mounts market during the forecast period (2020-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The global weapon mounts market size was valued at 1.1 billion in 2020 and looks set to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. Growing demand for the installation of technical weapons in defense vehicles is expected to increase the penetration of weapon mounts. Moreover, increasing utilization of unmanned vehicles in war zones is expected to augment the market for weapon mounts over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Enhancements in the military operations and adoption of advanced war equipment are expected to support market growth in the projected time. Moreover, rising security measures across the major economies and increasing investments in the defense systems are expected to support the growth in the projected time.

In the U.S., the market stood at USD 181.9 million in 2020 and is anticipated to accelerate at a significant growth rate in the estimated time until 2027. Ongoing conflicts between the U.S. and Iran are anticipated to increase defense spending in the coming period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of unmanned vehicles for ground and aerial operations is expected to provide scope to the market.

Territorial and political conflicts between major economies have increased the precautionary measures for tactical and military operations. Moreover, the prominent defense systems are focusing on the procurement of advanced war equipment with minimal operation. Thus, are likely to have a positive impact on the market in the estimated period.

Technical advancements in the mounting mechanism have offered static and non-static ways to operate the mounted weapons. These mounts can be modified and can be converted according to the dimensions of the weapons including automatic guns, machine guns, and others. Also, the mounts can be directly and remotely operated.

Innovations by the prominent players have offered dynamic mounts for operational use on ground, naval, and airborne platforms. Increasing investments for defense systems and prevalence for no human harm in critical zones are expected to deploy unmanned vehicles and aircraft, thus are expected to support the demand for weapon mounts.

Weapons non-static mounts type segment accounted for the largest market share of 67.7% in 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. Growing demand for the movement of mounted weapons on the vehicles and ground operations are likely to ascend the demand for non-static weapon mounts in the estimated time.

Prominent militaries across the globe are investing in the procurement of advanced mechanisms for mounting specialty weapons, thus are supporting the market on a positive note. These mounts are utilized in the training and on-ground military, naval, and tactical operations, thereby, affecting the demand on a positive note.

The weapons static mounts are used to fix targeting in defense operations. These are non-portable mounts, which lock the weapons once mounted on it. Turrets and coaxial mounts head the majority of the demand for static mounts owing to their rising popularity for compatibility and usage, thereby supporting the market positively.

Increasing demand for unmanned war components at fixed locations such as borders and critical zones is expected to install static weapons, thus supporting the demand for static mounts. However, less precision and compatibility with limited weapons are anticipated to pose challenges for the growth of the segment in the weapon mounts market.

In 2019, the ground platform segment accounted for the largest share of 46.9% and is expected to continue this trend over the forecast period. Increasing investment in defense operations across the globe, majorly for ground activities is expected to support the demand for weapon mounts on a positive note.

The mounts installed on the ground platform find applications in tanks, infantry fighting vehicles, armored carriers, protected vehicles, and mortar carriers. These are majorly fixed mounts that need enhanced stability when mounted on moving objects. Ground defense operations are expected to increase in light of political and territorial conflicts between major economies across the globe, thus are expected to support the industry in the estimated time.

The naval platforms for weapon mounts are likely to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. The growing installation of the mounts on aircraft carriers, frigates, corvettes, and patrol vessels is expected to increase the penetration of the products over the forecast period.

The airborne platforms for weapon mounts are expected to gain momentum in the upcoming period owing to the increasing demand for combat aircraft by major air forces across the globe. Weapons mounts in airborne platforms are installed in combat aircraft, attack helicopters, and mission aircraft.

Asia Pacific was the largest market for weapon mounts in 2019 with a revenue share of 38.4% and is anticipated to continue this trend in the estimated period. China, India, Japan, South Korea, North Korea, and Pakistan, are among the largest players investing in defense operations. Growing tensions between the countries in the region and need to strengthen the defense capabilities are likely to create scope for the market.

The ongoing conflicts between the U.S. and Iran have led to the enhancements in the defense systems of the respective countries, thus the demand for the mounts is expected to increase in the projected time. Commission of advanced weapons and components by the U.S. defense systems is projected to support the market over the forecast period.

Europe accounted for a significant share for the consumption of weapon mount in 2019 and is projected to ascend in the estimated time. Increasing defense investments by the major economies including the U.K., Germany, France, and Russia are expected to increase the procurement of advanced weapon systems, thereby, supporting the market on a positive note.

In Middle East and Africa, the market is expected to accelerate in the anticipated duration owing to the high investments in defense systems. Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, and Iraq have significantly invested in their respective militaries and air forces and thus, have impacted the market on a positive note.

The market has been witnessing increasing investments in the structural and mechanism development in the weapon and its related installation of ground, naval, and airborne platforms. Thus, it has created scope for the procurement of a varied range of mounts for weapon installation to perform the desired operations.

The multinational manufacturers in the market are continuously investing in R&D to introduce convertible mounts for an array of weapons. Moreover, the handling mechanism of the products and its relative handling techniques by the personnel are factors considered for the product development. Some of the prominent players in the weapon mounts market include:

Dillon Aero

AEI Systems LTD.

Military Systems Group, Inc.

Leonardo S.P.A.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems LTD.

Denel Vehicle Systems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027.

Static Mounts

Non-Static Mounts

Ground

Naval

Airborne

Manned

Remotely Operated

