Incredible Development in Smart Transportation Market 2020 Booming Worldwide With Eminent Key Players Accenture Plc, Siemens, IBM, Cisco Systems, GE Transportation, Xerox Corporation, Cubic Corporation, Thales S.A., Kapsch AG, Alstom SA

The global smart transportation market size was valued at $63,667 million in 2015, and is projected to reach $237,701 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2016 to 2022. Smart transport consists of intelligent transportation systems (ITSs) that aim to offer innovative and superior services for different modes of transport and traffic management. Use of this system increases the coordination of users and makes them better informed of safer and smarter use of transport networks. Smart transportation is implemented in parking management & guidance, passenger information, and traffic management.

Investments in smart cities, which are expected to integrate smart transportation, provide numerous opportunities for this market. Moreover, introduction of parking management system, which induces various functions to help drivers to locate parking space easily, presents opportunity for growth. However, large database requirement of a road network and the need for high capital investment, as the existing transport system requires a complete restoration, impedes the market growth.

Key Players:

Accenture Plc

Siemens

IBM

Cisco Systems

GE Transportation

Xerox Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales S.A.

Kapsch AG

Alstom SA

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Smart Transportation Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Smart Transportation Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Smart Transportation Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Smart Transportation Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Smart Transportation Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Smart Transportation Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

