Massive Growth in Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Set to Witness Huge Growth by 2020-2027

Cannabis-based alcoholic beverages are produced through the infusion of cannabis flower, hemp seeds, CBD, and cannabis terpenes into alcoholic drinks such as gin, whiskey, vodka, absinthe, beer, and wine. Many alcoholic beverage manufacturers are infusing THC as well as CBD into a myriad number of drinks, including margaritas, cider, and soda.

The cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market has witnessed significant growth owing to factors such as a rise in massive demand for wellness as well as alcoholic drinks among the customers and availability of the product in new flavors. Apparently, the use of cannabis in effectively treating insomnia, neurological diseases, epilepsy, cancer, psychotic ailments, anxiety, chronic pain, and seizures will further boost the market demand. However, the ban on the production and consumption of cannabis in some countries such as India is projected to hamper the overall growth of the cannabis-based alcoholic beverages market.

Key Players:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. California Dreamin’

3. CannaVines

4. Dutch Windmill Spirits BV

5. Heineken NV

6. Klosterbrauerei Wei?enohe GmbH and Co.KG

7. MJ Wines LLC

8. NABC, Inc.

9. Rebel Coast Winery

10. Winabis

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Risk Assessment for Investing in Global Market

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Overview

4 Market Trend Analysis

5 Global Cannabis-based Alcoholic Beverages Market Segmentation

6 Market Effect Factors Analysis

7 Market Competition by Manufacturers

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

