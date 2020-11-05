Packers vs. 49ers how to watch: TV channel, live stream info, pick, what to know for Thursday Night Football Free

The Green Bay Packers travel to play the San Francisco 49ers on “Thursday Night Football” with both teams far from full health.

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday when the Packers and their near-empty RB room face off with a 49ers team that’s lacking Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle and Raheem Mostert. It’s anyone’s guess as to whether Nick Mullens or a struggling Green Bay defense holds the advantage on that side of the ball, while the continued absence of pass-rusher Nick Bosa likely means Aaron Rodgers will perform up to his usual standard while on offense.

One storyline to watch will be the performance of Davante Adams, who’s made his case to being the best WR in football the last few weeks. Rodgers has gone his way double-digit times in each of the last three Green Bay games, and that should continue on Thursday night with the Packers’ main running backs unavailable.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch Thursday night’s game in Santa Clara, plus a look at the complete Week 9 NFL schedule.

Game : Packers at 49ers

: Packers at 49ers Date : Thursday, Nov. 5

: Thursday, Nov. 5 TV channel : Fox | NFL Network

: Fox | NFL Network Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

After NFL Network was the exclusive TV home of “Thursday Night Football” through four weeks, you’re now able to find TNF games on both NFL Network and on Fox, a simulcast that began in Week 5.

You can also now watch “Thursday Night Football” streaming on Amazon Prime, as well, which comes at no additional charge to Prime members.

NFL Network is available via most cable providers in the United States. It also is available via satellite provider DirecTV (channels 212 and 1212) and IPTV providers Verizon FiOS (channels 88 and 588) and Google Fiber (channel 2019). As a network channel, Fox is even more readily accessible across the U.S.

What time is the Packers vs. 49ers game?

Date : Thursday, Nov. 5

: Thursday, Nov. 5 Kickoff time : 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of the broadcast to Fox in Week 5.

It’ll be the second appearance in prime time this season for San Francisco QB Nick Mullens, who quarterbacked the 49ers in a Week 4 loss to the Eagles on Sunday Night Football. He’ll have the huge experience disadvantage to Aaron Rodgers, who the NFL frequently schedules in its night-time showcase games.

More notable will be the first real prime-time exposures for players who weren’t expected to play major roles this season, like Green Bay scat back Tyler Ervin and San Francisco running back JaMycal Hasty. They’ll see ample touches potentially and could show a national audience how talented they are.

With “Thursday Night Football” now being televised by Fox and streamed by Amazon Prime Video, viewers have increased streaming options throughout the remainder of the NFL season. Starting in Week 5, games are available for streaming on Fox Sports Go, as well as a number of already usable streaming choices listed below.

Below are all of the live streaming options for “Thursday Night Football” in 2020.