Flanges Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2020-2027 | AFG Holdings, Coastal Flange, Flanschenwerk Bebitz, General Flange and Forge

Global Flanges Market 2020 by Manufacturers Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2027

A flange is an internal or external ridge or rim and is attached to another object to establish a connection and strength. It is used for connecting pipes, pumps, valves, and other equipment to form a piping system. The thriving oil & gas industry, coupled with boosting power generation activities across the globe, is the major driving factor for the flanges market growth.

Some of the key players of Flanges Market: AFG Holdings, Inc., Coastal Flange, Inc., Flanschenwerk Bebitz GmbH, General Flange and Forge LLC, Mass Global Group, METALFAR Prodotti Industriali S.P.A., Outokumpu Armetal Stainless Pipe Co. Ltd (OASP), Pro-Flange, Sandvik AB, Texas Flange

Rising exploration and production activities of crude oil and robust expansion of the petrochemical industry, along with the growing refurbishments, replacements, and up-gradation activities in the refineries, are projected to fuel the growth of the flanges market growth during the forecast period. Further, growing awareness for wastewater treatment results in increasing wastewater management activities worldwide, which also propels the flanges market growth.

The “Global Flanges Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the flanges industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview flanges market with detailed market segmentation as type, material, industry, and geography. The global flanges market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading flanges market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the flanges market.

Segmentation by Solution:

The global flanges market is segmented on the basis of type, material, industry. On the basis of type the market is segmented as weld neck, slip-on, socket weld, lap joint, blind, others. On the basis of material the market is segmented as stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, others. On the basis of industry the market is segmented as oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, power generation, manufacturing, water management, food and beverages, others.

Most important Type of Flanges covered in this report are:

Weld Neck

Slip-On

Socket Weld

Lap Joint

Blind

Based on Material, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications:

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Alloy Steel

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.FLANGES MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.FLANGES MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6.FLANGES MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.FLANGES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” TYPE

8.FLANGES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” MATERIAL

9.FLANGES MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” INDUSTRY

10.FLANGES MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 ” GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

11.INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

12.FLANGES MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

