Vietnam mobile payment Market Study 2020 With Impact of COVID-19, Emerging Trends, Demand Analysis, Revenue Forecast, Top Companies

Mobile payment refers to payment services remotely performed through messages or mobile apps. Various mobile payment media, such as near-field communication (NFC), have been introduced to facilitate rapid money transfer. E-payment methods have been widely used in Vietnam, owing to change in customer preference from cash to digital payments and technological developments. In addition, rise in adoption of smartphones and increase in internet penetration have fostered several banks in the country to implement immediate payment services.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Mobivi, NganLuong, OnePay, Smartlink, Orange S.A., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Payoo, MOMO, 123Pay, and SohaPay.

Surge in need for immediate transactions in Vietnam is anticipated to be one of the major drivers of the Vietnam mobile payment market. In December 2017, Vietnam’s e-payment pioneer, MoMo, signed an agreement with a U.S.-based ride-hailing company, Uber Technologies, to enable passengers to pay for rides along with utility bills, airline tickets, and online purchases using the MoMo app. Moreover, banks in Vietnams have been focusing on e-payment; for instance, Sacombank and Maritime Bank have launched their own QR code-based online payment services, which are used at stores and restaurants. Thus, growth of the e-commerce industry, increased penetration of smartphones, improvement in standard of living, and need for quick & hassle-free transactions drive the growth of the mobile payment market in Vietnam. However, data breaches & security concerns are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, rise in awareness about mobile payment, exposure to social media, and increase in popularity of cashless payments in Vietnam are expected to present major opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

The Vietnam mobile payment market is categorized based on type, mode of transaction, type of purchase, application, and end user. Depending on type, the market is bifurcated into proximity payment and remote payment. By mode of transaction, it comprises short message service (SMS), near-field communication (NFC), and wireless application protocol (WAP). On the basis of type of purchase, it is segmented into airtime transfer & top-ups, money transfers & payments, merchandise & coupons, travel & ticketing, and others. The applications covered in the study include hospitality & tourism, media & entertainment, retail, healthcare, energy & utilities, IT & telecommunication, and others. According to end user, the market is classified into personal and business.

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY MODE OF TRANSACTION

CHAPTER 6: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY END USER

CHAPTER 7: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 8: VIETNAM MOBILE PAYMENT MARKET, BY TYPE OF PURCHASE

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

