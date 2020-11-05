Global Handset Power Amplifiers Market SWOT analysis and Key Business Strategies, Demand & Forecast – 2027

Handset Power Amplifiers used to support various operating modes like UMTS, CDMA, GSM/EDGE LTE and multiple frequency bands which offer premium performance with very small form factor. Most of the power amplifiers for the mobile applications are been manufactured using gallium arsenide based bipolar transistor and a comparatively small number of handset power amplifiers are being manufactured using silicon CMOS. CMOS does offer the tantalizing possibility of having much higher levels of integration and comparatively lower cost to GaAs. The growth of handset power amplifier market is highly reliant on the increasing internet penetration globally.

For purpose of in depth analysis, the handset power amplifiers markethas been segmented on the basis of technology, type, application andgeography. Based on the technology, the market has been segmented into two types they are like GaAs, GaN, & SiGe and CMOS. Based on the type, the market has been segmented into two types they are like audio power amplifier and radio power amplifier.Various types of applications of handset power amplifiers includes application in featured phones, smart phones and others.. Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America.

Increased internet penetration is one of the major driver for the growth of the handset power amplifiers market. Growing demand for the higher network bandwidth and continuously increasing M2M communication are the key growth drivers for this market. Therefore, thecontinued global migration from 2G to 3G devices is also one of the main factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of different handset power amplifiers during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. In addition, growth of the audio and video conference using the notebook platform is also anticipated to increase the demand of handset power amplifiers in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the market of handset power amplifiers in a positive manner during the forecasted period.

In spite of many driving factors, the handset power amplifiers marketis expected to show a fluctuation in growth rate because of the more stringent requirement in performance, functionality, cost and size in multimode multiband power amplifier. The added complexity inthe multi-band and multi-mode handsetsis also one of the key restraining factor for handset power amplifiers market. Increase in the wafer size and rise in number of M&A is going to create significant opportunity for handset power amplifiers in coming years.

By application, the smartphone segment held the largest market share because of the strong demand for the smartphones with advanced technologies like 3G and 4G, gesture recognition, hapticsand voice recognition. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance in the forecast period because of surge in the use of the mobile and internet subscriber base.

Geographically, the global handset power amplifiers market is mainly driven by Asia Pacific region. Increasing awareness about the data center and the better availability of the high-speed network such as 3G, 4G and LTE will further spur the growth of the handset power amplifiers market in the region. Rapid adoption ofthe smartphones among different developing economies like China and India is expected to influence the growth of the handset power amplifiers market in this region. This region is expected to maintain its dominance in the market during the forecast period owingto the presence of huge number of semiconductor wafer manufacturers in countries like South Korea and Japan among others.

Some of the leading players operating in the handset power amplifiers market includes Broadcom (The U.S.),Qorvo (The U.S.),Skyworks Solutions (The U.S.),Texas Instruments (The U.S.),Analog Devices (The U.S.), Maxim Integrated (The U.S.) ,Alcatel-Lucent (France), Hitachi Kokusai Electric (Japan),Infineon Technologies (Germany) among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

