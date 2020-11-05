Global Water Aeration System Market Application, Innovations, Geography and Global Forecast 2020

Global Water Aeration System Market – Introduction

The water aeration process used for enhancement of oxygen dissolving. This process is preferred for use in wastewater treatment plants. Water aeration systems increase the levels of dissolved oxygen in water and hence, they are largely used for secondary treatment in wastewater treatment systems. Rising need for refurbishment of old infrastructure and new construction activities is driving usage of wastewater treatment systems. These are major driving factors of the global water aeration system market. Strict government regulations regarding wastewater treatment in developed countries and rising adoption of water aeration systems in developing countries are anticipated to augment the demand for water aeration systems in the next few years. Asia Pacific is expected to be a rapidly expanding market for water aeration systems in the next few years. Growth of industrialization and the large quantity of wastewater produced by industries such as textile, chemical, and pulp & paper in developing countries in the region are factors driving the water aeration system market in Asia Pacific.

Global Water Aeration System Market – Competition Landscape

The global water aeration system market witnesses presence of several international as well as domestic players. Market players are adopting different strategies such as product portfolio expansion and regional expansion to reduce the effect of growing competition on their business.

In August 2016, Xylem announced its plans to purchase Sensus USA Inc., which is a developer of the advanced metering technology. With this acquisition, the former has expanded its product portfolio in order to meet the increasing demand from consumers across the world.

Kemira is focusing on the use of chemical coagulants in its aeration systems employed in biological processes. This would reduce energy consumption in the water aeration process and help in the production of biogas. Biogas greatly reduces the impact of effluents on the environment and provides an alternative energy source.

Xylem Inc.

Xylem Inc. is a U.S.-based water technology provider, which was established in 2011. It is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York, the U.S. The company operates in 150 countries and it has 17,000 employees across the world. The company’s products and services are focused on solutions for water infrastructure and applied water. These areas consist businesses serving solutions for clean water delivery, dewatering and analytical instrumentation etc.

Veolia Water

Veolia Water was founded in 1853 and it has headquarters in Paris, France. It is the water division of Veolia Environment, a France-based company. Veolia Water is involved in water supply, water treatment, and sewage treatment. It operates across the globe, with more than 95,000 employees. Veolia Water has several subsidiaries including Proxiserve, SEDE Environment, Sétude, Seureca, SIDEF, and Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies.

ACG Technology Ltd

ACG Technology Ltd was incorporated in 1981 and it is headquartered in Ontario, Canada. It primarily operates in the field of industrial wastewater treatment. Product and service portfolio of the company comprises municipal wastewater solutions, industrial wastewater solutions, potable water, and industrial process water. The company has partnered with Amwell Inc., Andritz Separation, and Aquarius Technologies.

Some of the other key players operating in the global water aeration system market are Aquasystems International, EPS Pumping and Treatment Systems, Flucon Pumps, and Evolution Aquay

Global Water Aeration System Market – Dynamics

Rapid increase in number of infrastructure development projects

Rapid increase in the number of infrastructure development projects across the globe has created immense opportunities for manufacturers and distributors of water aeration systems, owing to rising demand for water purification. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding market for water aeration systems in the near future. The market in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, and Indonesia is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Strict government regulations regarding to wastewater management

Increasingly strict government regulations regarding wastewater treatment from the viewpoint of environment protection are boosting the adoption of water aeration systems across the globe. Laws and regulations are encouraging investments in wastewater treatment in public and private sectors. This factor is also expected to boost the global market during the forecast period.

Global Water Aeration System Market – Segmentation

The global water aeration system market can be segmented based on:

Types

End-use

Region

Global Water Aeration System Market, by Type

Based on type, the global water aeration system market can be divided into:

Surface Aeration

Subsurface Aeration

Global Water Aeration System Market, by End-use

In terms of end-use, the global water aeration system market can be segregated into:

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants

Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plants

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

