Rolex Paris Masters 2020 Live Stream Reddit Online How To Watch Free TV

There was finally some good news for tennis fans. The Rolex Paris Masters 2020, popularly known as ‘The Bercy’, will take place despite the enforcement of a national lockdown by the France government.

The tournament will take place from October 31, 2020 to November 8, 2020 at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris. However, the only glitch in the matrix is that the tournament will entertain no fans or public as it will take place inside closed doors.

The Paris Masters is an ATP Masters 1000 tennis tournament that takes place indoors. All eyes will be on the French Open 2020 winner, Rafael Nadal, who will be returning after 3 weeks. The 20-time Grand Slam champion will surely look to win his first Paris Masters title this year.

Defending champion, Novak Djokovic, will not be playing in the tournament this year. The Serbian legend is the only player who has been able to defend his title on 2 occasions in the Paris Masters. However, since he could not add any more points, he decided to take a break after playing in the Vienna Open 2020.

Where to watch the Rolex Paris Masters 2020?

The Bercy will be available on different TV channels varying according to geographical locations. Tennis Channel will be telecasting the event in the USA. Fans in Australia can watch the tournament with ESPN International. Those living in the Indian sub-continent can also witness the exciting tennis tournament on Sony ESPN.

In the UK, the Paris Masters will be live on Amazon Prime Video, while those in France can tune in to Eurosport & Canal+ to watch it live. The people living in China can access it on CCTV & Iqiyiin. The Bercy will be live in Germany on Sky Deutschland.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25:View of the Trophy during the opening party & draw at Rolex Paris Masters 2019 at Pont Alexandre III on October 25, 2019, in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/WireImage)

TennisTV is the official live streaming partner of the Paris Masters. Fans can take their subscription and watch some great tennis live there. Bet365 is another live streaming option to watch the tournament.

With the stage set, it will be time for some action now. Fans will surely be expecting something big out of the Rolex Paris Masters 2020.