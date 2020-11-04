Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: Watch Champions League 2020 online Free Tv

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund Live : Both RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have the same number of points and have won and lost similar number of matches. The two teams have won and lost one match each in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 so far. RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain have three points each of two matches.

While their scores must be identical this year, the two teams had opposing results in their last match. Paris Saint-Germain defeated Istanbul Basaksehir by 2-0 to win the match while RB Leipzig lost the fixture to Manchester United by 0-5.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain is scheduled for Thursday November 5. The match will commence from 1:30 AM IST at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain: Team News, Injury Update

RB Leipzig will be without Marcel Halstenberg, Fabrice Hartmann, Lucas Klostermann and Konrad Laimer, as all of them are currently injured. Paris Saint-Germain will also be without several players. Alexandre Letellier will be out as he has recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Mauro Icardi has a knee injury while Julian Draxler, and Neymar are out because of their hamstring injuries. Leandro Paredes, Marco Verratti and Juan Bernat too will be out because of injuries.

RB Leipzig possible starting line-up: Gulasci; Henrichs, Orban, Upamecano, Angelino; Kampl, Sabitzer; Nkunku, Forsberg, Olmo; Poulsen

Paris Saint-Germain possible starting line-up: Navas; Florenzi, Diallo, Kimpembe, Kurzawa; Herrera, Marquinhos, Gueye; Sarabia, Kean, Mbappe

The UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will kick off at 1:30 AM IST on Thursday, November 5 at the Red Bull Arena, Leipzig.

Sony will broadcast the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 matches LIVE in India this season. UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain will be LIVE on Sony Ten channels.

UEFA Champions League 2020-21 RB Leipzig vs Paris Saint-Germain match can be streamed on Sony LIV app in India by premium users.