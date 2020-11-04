Barcelona vs. Dynamo Kyiv live stream: Watch Champions League online Free Channel

r perfect start to the Champions League going by beating underdogs Dynamo Kiev at Camp Nou. After defeating Juventus in Turin, the Catalan squad was fully expected to beat Alavés in LaLiga, where Barça currently sit 12th, but Ronald Koeman’s men were only able to grab a draw.

The Ukranian side, on the other hand, go into the match as leaders of their domestic competition, where they haven’t been defeated this season.

Ter Stegen back?

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen could replace Neto and be back into action against Dynamo. The German goalkeeper seems to be fully fit after taking part in the team’s training sessions, but Koeman may not want to risk him quite yet, preferring to line him up against Betis at the weekend.

Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Ronald Araujo are unavailable, so Gerard Piqué will partner Clement Lenglet in defence. Meanwhile, young talents Trincao, Pedri and Serginho Dest could be in line for the starting XI.

Dynamo Kiev hit by covid-19

As for Dynamo Kiev, the Ukranian giants have been massively affected by the coronavirus pandemic, with Vitaly Mykolenko, Denis Garmash, Oleksandr Karaev, Tudor Baluta, Mykola Shaparenko, Mikkel Duelund, Georgiy Tsitaish, Denys Boyko and Georgiy Bushchan having tested positive. With goalkeepers Boyko and Bushchan out, 18-year-old Ruslan Neshcheret is set to start in goal against Barcelona.

Serhiy Sydorchuk, who was shown a red card against Ferencváros, will also be unavailable.

The 2020/2021 Champions League’s group G match between Barcelona and Dynamo Kiev will be played at Camp Nou (Barcelona) and will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 4 November 2020.

That’s 20:00 in the UK, 15:00 ET and 12:00 noon PT.

Find out what time Barcelona v Dynamo Kiev gets underway where you are in the world.

Where can I watch Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev?

No matter where you are on the planet, check out what channel the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev match is available on where you are.

United Kingdom: BT Sport Extra, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com, BT Sport App.

United States: ZonaFutbol, TUDN.com, UniMás, TUDN Radio, TUDNxtra, CBS All Access, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision NOW.

Is the Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev game online?

Barcelona-Dynamo Kiev is available in most nations through the rights holders’ online platform, if they have one. The best option is to check who is showing the game in your country and if they have an online service or Ios/Android app to watch it on.

For example, CBS Sports Network has the rights of the Champions League for the US and you can watch the games on CBS All Access.

Barcelona vs Dynamo Kiev: AS English live coverage

You can also follow our live text commentary, with all the key statistics, here on AS English. We will be building up to the match throughout the day before giving you a minute-by-minute account as it unfolds.