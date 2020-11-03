US Election 2020 Live Stream: Latest news on Biden, Trump and voting

US Presidential Election 2020 Live: You can watch the US election results live on NDTV 24×7 to track the fastest and the most accurate developments.

US Presidential Election 2020 Live

Washington, Nov 03: Polling Stations opened in New York, New Jersey, and Virginia early Tuesday, marking the start of US Election Day as President Donald Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden. US election results in 2020 may take longer to be announced this time because of the sheer volume of mailed-in ballots. Some states will begin counting their mail-in ballot before election day, some will start on election day, some will wait till the close of polling. On January 20, 2021, the US will welcome its new President.

Read more at: https://www.oneindia.com/india/us-election-2020-live-trump-vs-biden-americans-across-50-states-set-to-choose-46th-president-3171659.html

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — Election Day 2020 is finally upon us but millions of votes have already been cast in the Bay Area, California, and around the country.

VOTE 2020: How to watch results, live coverage on Election Day

Get the latest updates on the 2020 presidential election as well as California and Bay Area campaigns and the polls below.

Nov. 3, 2020

7 a.m.

Polls officially open in Bay Area

Polls have officially opened in California and across the Bay Area. If you haven’t cast your ballot yet, here’s what you need to know about in-person voting.

5:15 a.m.

Bay Area businesses prepare for unrest as Election Day arrives

With all the uncertainty about how Election Day will turn out, some businesses in the Bay Area are preparing for the possibility of protests. In Walnut Creek, several businesses have boarded up their windows on Broadway Plaza. Police said they don’t have any information about planned protests or unrest. The stores will be open today, but several will close early.

9:30 p.m.

Twitter, Facebook creates new warning labels in case a candidate or party claim victory too soon

Facebook and Twitter say they are fighting election misinformation by flagging posts that claim victory too soon. The social media sites are doing this, to ensure that unlike the 2016 presidential election, the platforms are not misused. Twitter gave an example of its blue labels, with one that says “official sources called this election differently.” Facebook and Instagram’s labels appear in black and may say things like, “votes are still being counted” or “too early to call.”

6:30 p.m.

60% of Alameda Co. voters have cast their ballot ahead of Election Day, Officials say

Early voting is wrapping up with a trickle, not a surge, in the East Bay. In Oakland, a steady stream of voters dropped off mail-in ballots today, but there were no lines for in-person voting Same story in Pleasanton. Poll workers at one middle school say about three-fifths of those stopping by Monday Were Dropping off their mail-in ballots. Voters say they didn’t want to take any chances. In all, Alameda County officials say about 60 percent of the electorate has already voted, that’s a new record.

Click here for the latest live elections results

VIDEO: When will we know the winner of the presidential election?

US Election 2020 live updates and latest news: Trump confident in first Election Day interview; Shadow cast by legal threats; Polls officially open; Biden wins Dixville Notch; Twitter gags Trump’s violence prediction

Why is 270 the magic number in US elections?

What’s all this hubbub about 270? It’s not about the 270 whales stranded this fall on Australia’s island state of Tasmania. It’s not about congestion on Interstate 270 feeding commuters into Washington, DC. It’s about who’s going to sit in the White House for the next four years.

Nearly 2.9 million more people voted for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, but she still lost. President Donald Trump won because he took the Electoral College, under a system set up in the US Constitution and refined through the centuries. This is where the magic number comes into play.

Each state is allotted a different number of electoral votes, based on how many representatives it has in the House, plus its two senators. To win the White House, a candidate must win at least 270 electoral votes. That’s a majority of the 538 that are up for grabs in the 50 states.

America Votes coverage kicks off with Vassy Kapelos at 5 p.m. ET on cbcnews.ca, CBC Gem, and CBC News Network

I covered my first election in America in 2004, so this one is my fifth, and it is hands down the most extraordinary.

We have one of America’s most unusual presidents ever. The coronavirus has made it one of the most unusual campaigns ever. And it’s the tensest polling day I’ve ever covered here.

I have never had to walk past rows of boarded-up shops to get to work on Election Day because store holders are afraid there may be violence on the streets after the vote. As one veteran US commentator put it to me, this one feels like a “rule or die” election of the kind he is used to covering in the Middle East.