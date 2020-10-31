Top pound for pound talents Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk and a two division title fight between Gervonta Davis a and Leo Santa Cruz

In Las Vegas, Naoya Inoue (19-0, 16 KOs) will defend his IBF and WBA bantamweight belts against former title challenger Jason Moloney (21-1, 18 KOs). Inoue, a three weight world champion, won the World Boxing Super Series tournament to stake his claim as the best bantamweight in the world. He scored devastating KOs over Juan Carlos Payano and Manny Rodriguez and won a fight of the year contender against Nonito Donaire in the final. Australia’s Moloney had a shot at the IBF belt in the quarter finals of the tournament and gave a very good account of himself, losing a close decision to Rodriguez.

Inoue is one of the biggest punchers in boxing, in addition to being blindingly fast. This combination of speed and power has allowed him to blast anyone that tried to fight him on the backfoot with devastating combos. Donaire found some success by putting some pressure on him and making him fight going backwards. Inoue still has more than competent enough to win rounds fighting backwards but that at least allowed Donaire to make the fight a competitive affair.