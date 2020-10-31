Six Nations 2020 Live Stream Online | How To Watch, Fixtures, Kick-off Time, Matches, Odds, Prediction and More

Way To Watch Six Nations 2020 Live Stream This year’s editions of the Six Nations will start on the 31st October 2020 England, France, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, and Wales will all compete for the Championship Trophy.

The tournament will kick off again on October 24, lasting just two weekends before, a month later, the Autumn Nations Cup begins as a one-off exhibition tournament. Next spring, next year’s iteration of the Six Nations 2020 is expected to roll around again, scheduled to begin on 6 February. If you thought you’ve missed a game of international rugby, it’s going to blow you up for a good six months.

If you need a refresh in the state of the table, and if the fixtures are scheduled, we don’t blame you at all. Here’s what you need to hear about the last four games. Two of Italy’s opening three games ended in losses of nil, an ominous indication of things to come against Ireland. They built a respectable display to rack up 22 points against pre-tournament hotshots.

What time are Six Nation 2020?

Six Nations 2020 will be launched on Saturday, 24 October 2020. Check out our detailed guide to the full list of Six Nations 2020 Live TV fixtures. Fans can turn in to watch a free ITV game from 2:45 p.m. You can also stream match live via ITV Hub to a variety of devices, including laptops, smartphones, and tablets.

Six Nation 2020 Live Streaming Official Channels

Each of the six countries participating in the Rugby Six Nations 2020 Championship has its networks for every fixture to live stream. Each of them has widespread coverage, including replays of past fixtures, Six Nations 2020 highlights, interviews, and recent rugby news. The United Kingdom has two television partners to provide coverage of the fixtures. BBC and ITV both have the right to broadcast live streams of sports, and the sports are shared between the two networks in the United Kingdom. Wales offers coverage of the action with S4C, DMAX operates in Italy, France broadcasts games in France, and TV3 (otherwise known as Virgin Media) operates live streams in Ireland.

Six Nation 2020 Live Stream

The list of media partners representing each country is available on the official Six Nations 2020 Rugby website. The list of partners includes the NBC Sports Network, Bein Sports, Arena Sports, Ziggo Sport, Nova Sport, and a variety of others. In total, there are 27 official broadcast partners listed on the official Six Nations 2020 Rugby website.

BBC

For fans living in the United Kingdom, Six Nations 2020 Rugby will be available for live streaming on BBC One. In addition to the coverage of each round, the BBC features video clips from past Six Nations 2020 Rugby. You will replay full-length fixtures from over a decade back to 2007. Relive some of the greatest moments in the history of the 6 Nations and browse through some famous rugby images. All that is required is a TV license to watch all Six Nations 2020 Rugby fixtures online free of charge.

ITV

Rugby fans living in the United Kingdom can also watch Six Nations 2020 Rugby live via ITV. Not only is ITV live coverage available, but detailed coverage such as highlights, pictures, and interviews can be accessed. Keep up to date with all the latest news about the games and the biggest stars of the game. Users can need to sign in to the ITV Hub before tuning in to the live stream of each fixture.

NBC Sports

There may not be an American team in the Rugby Six Nations 2020, but American residents can still tune in to watch the action. NBC Sports offers live stream of each fixture and highlights from previous contests. NBC Sports viewers can purchase the Rugby Pass which will give them access to rugby events throughout the year including the Guinness Six Nations 2020 Rugby.

Rugby Six Nation 2020 Live Stream Online Channels

There are several online streaming services you can utilize to live stream all the games and watch every fixture of the competition live. NBC Sports has the official license to broadcast 6 Nations in the United States. If your online streaming service has NBC Sports Network, then you can connect your device to enjoy every game. Some services allow you to stream multiple devices so you can watch on your TV, computer, or phone. Review the details about each streaming service to determine the best one for you.

FuboTV

FuboTV is a wonderful option to watch Six Nations 2020 since it includes the NBC Sports Network and over 70 total channels. If you are unsure that FuboTV is right for you, then you can try a 7-day trial to try it out. You can stream two devices at once and can live stream from devices such as a Roku or Chromecast.

Sling TV

SlingTV offers a versatile array of options to live stream Six Nations 2020 and at a great price. SlingTV has the orange and blue package as individual packages starting at $25/month. You can combine the two packages for $40/month and can add bundles for $5/month extra. NBC Sports Network is a part of the Sling Blue package so you can watch Six Nations 2020 for only $25/month.

DirecTV Now

You can live stream NBC Sports Network for $40/month with the Live a Little plan. This basic plan comes with over 65 channels and you can stream at two devices at the same time. There is a one-week trial with DirecTV Now to try it out before making a monthly commitment. If you cannot watch the fixture live, then record it with 20 hours of DVR storage to enjoy later.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue allows you to stream up to five devices at once and offers an extensive amount of DVR storage. The basic package is the Access Plan which is $44.99/month and you can enjoy a five-day trial to test it out before committing. NBC Sports Network is included with this basic package so you can enjoy 6 Nations action.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV is $39.99/month and includes NBC Sports Network to live stream all Six Nations 2020 fixtures. There are over 50 channels available which include numerous sports stations in addition to NBC Sports Network. A free trial is available to give Hulu with Live TV a test run.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV offers over 60 channels at $40/month with NBC Sports Network being included in the package. It offers unlimited DVR storage so you will never have to worry about missing a fixture of the Six Nations 2020 Championship. YouTube TV allows you to stream up to three devices at one time.

How to Watch RBS Six Nation 2020 Live with VPN

A VPN will allow you to watch any of the previously mentioned streaming sources on your device regardless of location. Often, there are geographical restrictions based on your location and which streaming service you decide to use. For instance, trying to watch NBC Sports outside of the United States will not work since your IP address is in a region outside your viewing boundaries. A VPN resolves that issue and allows you to watch your service outside your geographical boundaries.

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is one of the most trusted VPN’s in the world. It has gained a solid reputation due to its fast speeds lack of restrictions, and the security protection it provides. They offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are unsatisfied.

NordVPN

NordVPN is a highly reputable VPN that is trusted by several establishments listed on their website. Their plans start at $2.99 per month and they have a 30-day guarantee. With NordVPN, you can protect all your devices and can gain a strong connection in many countries.

IPVanish

IPVanish is a highly recommended VPN which provides fast, private connections on a multitude of devices. You have a secure internet connection that can bypass restrictions. They offer a 7-day money-back guarantee for their plans.

Other Free Streaming

There are rugby dedicated websites that allow you to live stream the RBS 6 Nations on many devices. Live Stream Rugby provides sites that allow you to stream fixtures from the top events in the world including Six Nations 2020. Therugbychannel. TV is great for American fans and it allows you to stream games no matter your location. Foxtel is a similar service that requires a subscription but allows you to stream rugby games for free.

Everything you need to know about Six Nation 2020

The Six Nations 2020 Rugby is an annual competition between the rugby teams of England, Ireland, France, Italy, Wales, and Scotland. The Rugby 6 Nations is the eventual succession of the formerly known home 6 Nations which was established in 1883.

Six Nation Rugby Teams

The Home 6 Nations Rugby, which was formed in 1883, originally pitted England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales against each other. This was the first-ever international rugby competition in the world. France was added to the mix in 1910 to form the Five Nations Rugby. Italy was the last to join in 2000 to give the Six Nations 2020 its current form. Within the sphere of these six teams, there are heated rivalries and trophies are annually on the line between two of them. Except for Italy, all the competing teams have hosted the Rugby World Cup which pits the best teams around the world against one another.

England

England has competed in 122 tournaments and they have been the most successful team in the annual competition. They have won the tournament 28 times in history and have the most championships since the formation of the Six Nations 2020 in 2000. They have never won the wood spoon award which is given to the team that finishes the competition in the last place. They are winners of the 2016 and 2017 Rugby Six Nations 2020 Championship.

France

France has competed in 88 tournaments and they have had a considerable amount of success taking home 17 Championship (3rd most of the Six Nations 2020). It has been a while since they took home the title with their last championship coming in 2010. They had enormous success in the early 2000s when they won four out of Six Nations 2020 Championship from 2002 to 2007. They have only won the wooden spoon one time since the addition of Italy to the competition in 2000.

Ireland

The Ireland national rugby union is the reigning champs of the competition and they will look to repeat to add to their 14 total championships. Ireland has been the most successful team in recent history taking home three of the past five Six Nations 2020 from 2014 to 2018. The Irish team mightily struggled in the past since they have the most wooden spoon awards with 28. They have not finished in the last place in the competition since 1998.

Italy

Italy is the newest member of the competition joining the fray in 2000, but they have yet to win a Rugby Six Nations 2020. The competition has been brutal for Italy since they joined as they have the most wooden spoon awards in that timeframe. They have finished in last place 13 times since their arrival in 2000 and came in the last place in 2018.

Scotland

Scotland has 15 championships over the 124 tournaments they have competed in, but it has been a long time since they have found success in the Six Nations 2020. Their last championship was in 1999 and they have won the wooden spoon four times since their last championship. Star player Stuart Hogg has been named the player of the tournament two of the past three competitions.

Wales

Wales has been the second most successful team in the competition and they are second to only England with their 26 championships. The Welsh last won the title in 2013 when they capped off back to back Six Nations 2020 Championship. Wales has the fewest wooden spoon awards of the four original squads from the Home Nations championship.

Trophies

The Championship Trophy is given to the winner of the competition. In addition to the Six Nations 2020 Trophy, there are several rivalry trophies. The Calcutta Cup is given to the winner of England-Scotland, the Millennium Trophy is awarded to England-Ireland, the Centenary Quaich is presented to the winner of Ireland-Scotland, the Giuseppe Garibaldi Trophy is awarded to the France-Italy winner, and the Auld Alliance Trophy is given to the France-Scotland winner. Other awards include the Grand Slam (when a team wins all games in the competition) and the Triple Crown (when one of the original four nations beats the other three).

Tickets

Tickets for individual fixtures can be purchased online at a variety of retailers. Viagogo and StubHub have tickets available for resale at all six venues, but some games have a low amount of tickets remaining. The official Six Nations 2020 rugby website has contact information to reach each team’s organization to inquire about tickets.

Preview

The defending champs have looked superb throughout 2018 and it does not look like the Irish train can be stopped going into the 2020 competition. They only lost one game to Australia in all of 2019 and will be the odds-on favorite to take home their second straight championship. England and Wales are nipping at the heels of the Irish and will be the closet contenders to snatch the crown away. Wales had a strong finish to 2018. France and Scotland struggled in 2018 but will look to play sleeper in 2020. Italy has not secured a victory in the Six Nations 2020 since 2015.

Predictions

Although there might be a strong push from Wales and a resurgent England to make amends for their poor 5th place showing last year, Ireland will not be denied a second straight championship. A possible slip up is possible to a hungry Wales or England squad, but it is hard to imagine this Irish team to suffer defeat more than one time.

Final Thoughts

The 2020 Six Nations 2020 Rugby is sure to be another epic rugby show that will leave fans at the edge of their seats. Even though there’s a strong favorite in this year’s edition, that doesn’t mean that the competition is going to be any less fierce. As the countdown to the first round draws closer, the tension builds for each team to get off to a great start.

This championship has a great deal of success in America and Europe. This tournament is organized every year by the Rugby Union. The 21st edition of this tournament will begin on October 24, 2020. There will be 6 teams competing in this battle-ground.

With six different locations and stadiums, this tournament will run and broadcast different TV networks, IPTV, and Live Streaming providers. All fans in the world will enjoy it from various countries and regions from everywhere.