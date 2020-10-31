Fruit Beverages Market Size, Share & Trends, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2025 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Fruit Beverages market.

The global fruit beverages market size was valued at USD 33.92 billion in 2018 and is projected to expand further at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2026. Rising importance of leading a healthy lifestyle is expected to boost the product demand. Furthermore, new product launches by key manufacturers, such as Tropicana and The Coca Cola Company, is projected to drive the market growth.

In addition, rising concerns regarding various health issues including obesity and nutritional deficiencies are anticipated to boost the demand for these products, thereby supporting market growth. The canned and fresh fruit juice segment is expected to account for the maximum market share by 2025.

North America is expected to lead the global market over the forecast period. Strong brand presence of key industry participants including PepsiCo and Coca-Cola through their well-established distribution networks in U.S. is projected to remain a favorable factor for the market growth. Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for fruit beverages in emerging countries including China and India. The canned and fresh juices packaging segment is expected to generate the maximum market share by 2025. Major companies in the market focus on product innovation, M&A, and capacity expansion to gain a greater market share, which is also likely to support market expansion.

Packaging Insights

Canned and fresh fruit juices segment led the global market in 2018. Growing demand for fresh fruit juices is expected to promote the segment growth in the years to come. Moreover, major manufacturers are spending more on the production of canned juices with different flavors, such as apple, orange, and strawberry, which is also likely to contribute to the product demand. Frozen juices is expected to be the fastest-growing segment at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2021 to 2026.

This growth is attributed to the fact that frozen juices retain most of the nutrients unlike the canned packages, where there is a high possibility of fruit losing some of its vitamin content. However, the segment holds the lowest market share due to costly process of freezing and preserving the fruits. Non-carbonated drinks is projected to be the second fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2026. These drinks, especially, fruit juices are rich in anti-oxidants, vitamin C, A, E, and calcium and help in weight loss and body detoxification.

Distribution Channel Insights

Hypermarket/supermarket distribution channel segment led the global market in 2018 and accounted for more than 40% of the overall share. The segment is projected to retain its leading position over the forecast period. However, the online channel segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.

This growth is attributed to the rising popularity of various e-commerce portals, such as Amazon.com, due to growing number of smartphone and internet users across the globe. In addition, online portals offer Cash-On-Delivery (COD) option, doorstep delivery, and heavy discounts on products, which are projected to boost the sales through online channels.

Regional Insights of Fruit Beverages Market

North America dominated the global market in 2018 and will expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2026. High demand for low-calorie, low-sugar, and high nutritional content fruit beverages due to rising health concerns and cases of obesity in developed countries in this region will drive the market. Furthermore, strong brand presence of major beverage manufacturers, such as PepsiCo, in the region is also projected to remain a favorable factor for the industry growth.

Europe also holds a significant share of the industry and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2026. Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. Increased consumer spending power in emerging economies like India and China is projected to be one of the key growth-driving factors. Furthermore, abundant raw material supply and availability of skilled labors in the region are anticipated to support market growth.

Market Share Insights of Fruit Beverages Market

Some of the key companies in this market are Tropicana Products, Inc.; The Coca Cola Company; The Campbell Soup Company; Langer Juice Company, Inc.; Ceres Fruit Juices Pty Ltd.; Lassonde Industries, Inc.; Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.; Del Monte Foods, Inc.; and Parle Agro Private Ltd. These companies focus more on product innovation, M&A, and capacity expansion to gain a greater market share.

In March 2018, Tropicana Products, Inc. launched Tropicana Kids, which is made of 45% of real fruit juice and rest filtered water with no added sweeteners or colors. The company also launched a new product, Tropicana Coco blends, made of 10% coconut water. In the same year, Parle Agro Private Ltd. extended its product line by launching Frooti Fizz.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Fruit Beverages Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global fruit beverages market report on the basis of packaging, distribution channel, and region:

Packaging Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Canned and Fresh Juices

Non-Carbonated Drinks

Frozen Juices

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Online

