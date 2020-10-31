Body Dryer Market Size, Share, Global Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2020-2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Body Dryer market.

The global body dryer market size was valued at USD 3.04 million in 2018 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.81% over the forecast period, from 2021 to 2026. Factors such as rising awareness regarding personal hygiene and consumer willingness to spend more on convenience products are expected to fuel the growth. Rising demand for body dryers from commercial sector and people with impaired physical mobility and elderly is anticipated to further fuel the market growth.

Rising awareness regarding personal hygiene coupled with adoption of various premium hygiene products is expected to positively influence the product demand. A body dryer is convenient and economical product for commercial as well as residential usage. The product is ideal to be used for kids, pets, elderly, and those with mobility issues. As a result, the market is anticipated to witness steady rise. Increasing product adoption from emerging economies is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the market players.

Hygiene issues and risk of disease transmission through shared towels, especially at commercial and public places contribute to the increasing adoption of body dryer products. Rising demand from commercial sector is expected to encourage innovation and product development to cater to the specific requirements. Rising standard of living coupled with increasing disposable income is anticipated further drive the product demand. Increasing investment in smart homes and demand for smart bathroom has also boosted the sales in the body dryer market.

Rapid rise in urbanization, especially in emerging economies along with the high demand for luxury and convenience products is anticipated to bode well for the growth. However, the high cost of the body dryers is expected to hamper the market growth. Availability of several substitutes such as wipes and disposable towels may further hinder the growth.

Product Insights of Body Dryer Market

Wall mounted body dryer held the largest market share of 72.53% in 2018. The product provides vertical air flow at uniform temperature and is easy to use. These factors are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the segment. The product is easy to use for people with sensitive skin and mobility issues.

On floor body dryer segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.11% from 2021 to 2026. On floor body dryer can finish the task of drying within minutes due to the presence of intense jets of air. The product is cost-effective and easy to install as well as to repair. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Application Insights of Body Dryer Market

Commercial application held the largest market share of around 86.33% in 2018. High demand from hotels, wellness centers, and spas is expected to drive the segment growth. Rapid growth of the commercial sectors, especially across developing regions is expected to positively influence the product demand.

Residential segment is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period. Consumer awareness regarding personal hygiene coupled with their willingness to spend more on luxury convenience products is anticipated to propel the segment growth. Rapid growth of smart homes market is anticipated to bode well for the demand product demand. Easy installation and premium designs are anticipated to attract more consumers.

Regional Insights of Body Dryer Market

North America held the largest market share of 38.78% in 2018. Rise in the number of commercial spaces is anticipated to fuel the product demand form U.S. and Canada. Moreover, presence of key manufacturers such as Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Kingkraft, and Full Body Dryer LLC is projected to positively influence the regional growth. Rising consumer awareness regarding health and wellbeing and willingness to spend more on hygiene product is expected to drive the regional growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.82% over the forecast period. Rising demand for body dryers from commercial spaces such as hotels, spas, sports centers, hospitals and gyms in countries such as China and India. Rising purchasing power of consumers coupled with demand for premium personal hygiene products is expected to further propel the regional growth.

Market Share Insights of Body Dryer Market

Some of the major companies operating in the market are Avant Innovations, Dolphy India Private Limited, Full Body Dryer LLC, Haystack Dryers, Kingkraft, Orchids International, Regal Care Shower Trays Ltd., Tornado Body Dryer, LLC, Valiryo, and AKW Medi-Care Ltd. The market is characterized by strategic activities, such as partnerships, product innovations, and product launches initiated by the key body dryer manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, Valiryo started its first joint venture in Germany to open up new markets and develop marketing and sales strategies.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Body Dryer Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global body dryer market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

On Floor

Wall Mounted

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

