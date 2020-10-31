Facial Fat Transfer Market Size & Share, Market Research and Industry Forecast Report, 2026 (Includes Business Impact of COVID-19)

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Facial Fat Transfer market.

The global facial fat transfer market size was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 10.7% by the end of 2026. Rising geriatric population is one of the major drivers of the market for facial fat transfer. In addition, growing demand for cosmetic procedures is also anticipated to fuel the market growth.

Fat transfer, also known as autologous fat transfer or fat grafting, is mainly performed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of face by reducing crows feet, smile lines or frown lines. Therefore, an increase in incidences of these conditions due to aging and pollution is propelling the demand for facelift, thereby driving the market for facial fat transfer.

Moreover, plastic surgeons are increasingly suggesting fat grafting for facial volume augmentation surgery owing to its various advantages over traditional dermal fillers. As compared to the conventional dermal fillers, the results of facial fat transfer last longer, has zero/minimal adverse reactions and are cost effective on long term perspective.

For instance, since the fat used for grafting is obtained from the patients own body, it has almost zero probability of causing an adverse reaction, whereas the hyaluronic acid based dermal filler have a potential risk of causing multiple allergic reactions. Such advantages are expected to drive the market for facial fat transfer over the forecast period.

In 2017, nearly 17.5 million cosmetic procedures (includes both minimally invasive and surgical) were performed as per the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) report. Two of the top five surgical procedures were liposuction and tummy tuck while soft tissue fillers ranked 3rdamong the minimally invasive procedures. The increasing demand for these procedures is anticipated to drive the market for facial fat transfer. This can be attributed to the cost effectiveness of the combination of these procedures along with fat transfer process.

Donor Site Insights

By donor site, the market for facial fat transfer is divided into thighs, abdomen, and flanks. Abdomen segment accounted for largest share of the market in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the forecast period. This is owing to its high popularity as compared to the other donor sites.

Donor site selection generally depends on the body areas that have uniform, excess or abundant fat. Thus, sites such as buttocks, flanks, thighs, and abdomen are popularly used for fat harvesting. Furthermore, the cell viability of fat harvested from abdomen is relatively higher than the other donor sites, thus driving the segment growth.

End-use Insights

By end use, the facial fat transfer market is categorized into hospitals, and clinics and surgery centers. Clinics and surgery centers held a maximum share of the market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the market for facial fat transfer in future. This is owing to increase in the number of clinics and skilled cosmetic and plastic surgeons, and rising preference by consumers for fat transfer by skilled experts.

Moreover, increasing claims of beneficial effects of the fat transfer techniques by some of the physicians and aesthetic devices companies is increasing the adoption of this technique by clinic surgeons, thus propelling the segment growth. The hospitals segment is expected to witness significant growth rate over the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing number of hospitals offering cosmetic procedures.

Regional Insights of Facial Fat Transfer Market

Geographically, the market for facial fat transfer is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the market in 2018 due to the availability of improved facilities for the treatment and growing demand for cosmetic surgery from the large millennial and geriatric population. Moreover, speedy adoption of innovative techniques and devices by the region is fueling the market for facial fat transfer.

The Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to an increasingly aging population, rising demand for cosmetic surgery, and increasing disposable income.

Market Share Insights of Facial Fat Transfer Market

Some of key companies profiled are Ranfac Corp; Cytori Therapeutics, Inc.; Allergan Plc.; Medikan International Inc.; Emory Healthcare; and Stanford Health Care. The above-mentioned players are focusing on increasing their credibility to provide enhanced services and products to the growing number of facial fat transfer patients. The presence of board-certified surgeons at the clinics and hospitals that are specifically trained and hold strong experience in cosmetic procedure increase the credibility of the aesthetic center whereas regulatory approvals improve the credibility of the devices.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Facial Fat Transfer Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global facial fat transfer market report on the basis of donor site, end use, and region:

Donor Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Thigh

Abdomen

Flank

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Hospital

Clinics & surgery centers

