Brazil Mattress Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Top Key Players in the Brazil Mattress Market: Colchao Inteligente, Anjos Colchoes, ECUS, Dunlopillo, Simmons, Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Hilding Anders, Veldeman Group, Corsicana, Ruf-Betten, Sleemon, Mlily, Therapedic, Mengshen, Castor, Emma

Brazil is one of the emerging economies in Latin America. With the slowdown of the world and economic growth, mattress production has also suffered a certain impact but is poised to remain optimistic growth. The mattress in a box model is becoming popular in the Brazilian market due to decreasing freight costs and operations in the market. The production of mattresses grew and in the year 2018, the furniture and mattress sector produced BRL 67.4 billion, which is equivalent to 2.7% of the total value from the manufacturing industry.

According to a study, 80% of Brazilians have some kind of problem at bedtime which can further drive the sales of the mattress in the market to offer a comfortable sleep to its citizens. With the advent of the internet, consumers are buying mattresses from online channels which are keeping them informed about the mattress types and saving them time.

There is growing demand and production of smart mattresses that keeps your body aligned while lying down and also exerts appropriate pressure on the body. Custom made mattresses are high in demand in the country. Players in the market are also introducing a hybrid kind of mattresses with magnetism, infrared, and rattan.

Foam Mattress Production Dominated the Market

Quality of sleep, health, and well-being has become important to the consumers in the brazil and so has the mattresses. Due to growing health concerns, the consumers in the market are preferring foam mattresses as the mattress can easily adjust to their shape and size. But, due to the production of low-cost Polyutherane foam, false certifications, and therapeutic effects without any scientific proof the Brazilian government has implemented several guidelines that have created a negative impact on the category sales. However, a rise in hectic and sedentary lifestyles is expected to see the growth of therapeutic mattresses and hybrid mattresses in the market.

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the Brazil Mattress market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

