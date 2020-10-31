Asia-Pacific Starch Sweetener Market Demand, Size, Shares, Competitive Landscapes and Forecasts To 2025

The Asia-Pacific Starch Sweetener Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Asia-Pacific Starch Sweetener market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Asia-Pacific Starch Sweetener Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Starch Sweetener Market: Cargill Incorporated, The Archer Daniels Midland Company, Tereos SA, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, VOGELBUSCH Biocommodities GmbH

Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Sweeteners in Processed food

The quest to reduce calories has made food manufacturers look for sucrose replacement with a variety of substitutes. Presently, a majority of their product offerings are sweetened with bulk sweeteners or sugar substitutes. Sweeteners are now becoming a ubiquitous part of products, like ketchup, whole-wheat bread, salad dressing, yogurt, and even breakfast cereals. As the global obesity epidemic and its significant impact on health, consumers are looking for ways to curb their sugar intake and protect themselves from the negative health effects of weight gain. This has led the Asia-Pacific region to record the highest number of new product launches with low-calorie sweeteners such as Stevia which would provide subtle taste to the food. Manufacturers choose the low-calorie sweetener, either on its own or as a blend, based on taste considerations, stability, and cost.

Australia is the Fastest Growing Market

Australia Food Sweetener Market is growing at a comparatively higher growth rate. The markets growth can be primarily attributed to increasing demand. This accounts for a 30% share in the various applications of sweeteners. The diet-soft drink sector is highly dominant in the sugar substitute market, with aspartame emerging as the leading sweetener. However, stringent regulations in the region are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied. The Australian sugar industry is focusing on developing alternatives for sugars, primarily to cater to the increasing demand for natural sweeteners. Furthermore, starch sweeteners are gaining immense popularity in the country with the increasing demand for natural and clean ingredients, which in turn, is boosting the market studied in the country.

