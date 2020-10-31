Smart Textiles for Military Market 2020 Industry Status and Global Outlook till 2025

The Global Smart Textiles for Military Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Smart Textiles for Military market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Smart Textiles for the Military Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Top Key Players in the Global Smart Textiles for Military Market: TenCate Fabrics, W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc, Milliken & Company, Schoeller Textile AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., amongst others.

Key Market Trends

Techonological Advancement in Wearable Textiles are Driving the Market Growth

The amalgamation of electronics with clothing has revolutionized the textile industry and became a precursor to the evolution of smart textiles. Traditional smart fabrics, such as metallic silk, organza, stainless steel filament, meta- clad aramid fiber, conductive polymer fiber, conductive polymer coating, and special carbon fibers are used for manufacturing the fabric sensors, while conductive yarn, conductive rubber, and conductive ink have been developed into sensors or used as an interconnection substrate. Researchers have already integrated materials such as metallic, optical fibers, and conductive polymers into the textile structure, thus supplying electrical conductivity, sensing, and data transmission capabilities to smart textiles. Organic polymers may provide a solution to overcome the stiffness of inorganic crystals such as silicon. Researchers are focusing on dual-channel data transfer capable fibers, color-changing fibers, and fibers that can store electricity and are developing the ability to create wearable power sources for military applications. The development of power source textiles and connectors in body armor and similar fabrics are crucial to creating a system with extreme reliability and user-friendliness. Such developments are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

North America to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

North America held the largest share in the market in 2019 and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The US defense forces are deployed in several missions to perform effectively in a diverse geographical environment that exposes them to severe climate changes, such as extreme heat and cold. The US Army Natick Soldier Research, Development, and Engineering Centre (NSRDEC) introduced a revolutionary smart textile that uses nanotechnology for body heat retention and moderation of soldiers. The smart fabric uses a coating of silver nanowires to reflect heat back to the wearer and the embedded nanowires can generate temperatures up to 230 degrees Fahrenheit when an electric current is induced through them. The US Army has been exploring commercial exoskeleton technologies for potential military applications, which can be used to support, strengthen, provide endurance, and protect the soldier from strain injury. To this end, the NSRDEC has initiated a 48-month long Other Transaction Agreement (OTA) worth USD 6.9 million in total, in order to develop enough exoskeleton systems to conduct a comprehensive operational evaluation. The frontrunner of the trial is Lockheed Martins Onyx system that combines mechanical knee actuators with multiple sensors and artificial intelligence software to improve strength and endurance. The growing emphasis on such technologies are expected to bolster the market prospects of the region during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Smart Textiles for Military market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Smart Textiles for Military Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Smart Textiles for Military Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

