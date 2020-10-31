Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market 2020-2025 | By Top Key Companies Square, Inc., Intuit Inc., Shopify, Inc., Vend Limited, Clover Network, Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc.

The Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market is expected to register a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period of 2020 – 2025.

Top Key Players in the Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market: Square, Inc., Intuit Inc., Shopify, Inc., Vend Limited, Clover Network, Inc., Lightspeed POS Inc., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Seiko Epson Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Micros Retail Systems Inc. (Oracle)

Get a Sample Copy of the Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153741/cloud-point-of-sale-pos-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/inquiry?mode=69

Key Market Trends

Retail Segment is Expected to Hold Major Share

– Cloud-based POS applications follow a subscription-based model typically, sometimes without a long-term contract, the cost of which covers benefits such as licensing, customer support, data hosting, and software updates. Businesses usually pay per touchscreen device using the software. Subscription plans are flexible, and therefore, one can change the number of devices or cancel any time. For instance, In September 2019, NCR Corporation announced that Northgate Gonzlez Market had deployed NCR Emerald, the next-generation, cloud-enabled point-of-sale (POS) platform offered on a subscription basis for grocery retailers.

– With the increasing mobility trends across the world and the growing emphasis on multichannel selling, mobile POS systems are gaining traction. With the advent of cashless transactional technologies, cloud POS has witnessed an increase in the adoption rate owing to the need for sales and inventory synchronization, improve customer experience and retention. For instance, according to U.S. Census data released in February 2020, eCommerce is on a steady upward trajectory.

– The sales reporting, inventory, financial management, and the customer analytics features, which cloud POS facilitate, assist the businesses to address the customer retention issues. Therefore, the need for customer retention and competition growth of the industries promote the growth of POS terminals. Moreover, Cloud PoS eliminates data storage and security issues along with software maintenance issues as the data is handled by the PoS vendor at a remote and secure location.

– Lockdown due to Corona Virus has resulted in the closure of non-essential businesses. This has eliminated millions of small retailers’ ability to sell in-person. Although these government-mandated closures are temporary, the length of the same is skeptical about being measured. Similarly, these closures might change the small retail landscape when this is all over. Changes such as these might provide opportunities to Cloud PoS vendors to further penetrate the customer base in the retail industry.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– The United States is a significant segment in the North American POS terminal market. For several years, various types of POS terminals have been used in outlets in the country, thus boosting the need for replacement with updated technologies.? Hardware sales, digital POS, cloud subscriptions, or mPOS transactions, from futuristic hand-held tablets with a payment terminal to sleek all-in-one machines, is on the rise across North America. ?

– There is a high demand for new touch screen hardware, fully loaded Cloud Point of Sale (POS) software along with small and medium-sized merchant demand leading to a significant change in the POS industry of the region.

– With cloud-based apps on the rise and expected to replace machine resident programs in the future, robust reliable and proven hybrid multi-function configurable POS systems, like POS-n-go, will meet the business needs of small and medium-sized merchants and restaurants across North America. Most of the convenience retailers in North America depend on NCR POS hardware and software.?

– Recently, Lightspeed POS announced the initial availability of Lightspeed Payments for hospitality merchants in the United States and retailers in Canada. The company is eliminating the need for a separate payments provider so that new and existing Lightspeed customers can benefit from Lightspeed Payments’ direct integration with the commerce platform that saw its merchants growing faster than industry averages in 2019.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

Grab Your Report at an Impressive 30% Discount! Please click Here @

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/07202153741/cloud-point-of-sale-pos-market-growth-trends-forecasts-2020-2025/discount?mode=69

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Cloud Point of Sale (PoS) Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Buy Full Reports:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/report/purchase/07202153741?mode=su?mode=69

Customization of this Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please contact our sales professional ([email protected]), we will ensure you obtain the report which works for your needs.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

ABOUT US:

Market Insights Reports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. Market Insights Reports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

Email: [email protected] | [email protected]