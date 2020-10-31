Germany Automotive Camera Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2020 – 2025 :Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh

The Germany Automotive Camera Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Germany Automotive Camera market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Germany Automotive Camera Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of over 13% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Germany Automotive Camera Market: Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Garmin Ltd., Robert Bosch Gmbh, and Magna International Inc.

Key Market Trends

Sensing Camera to Experience a Significant Growth

Currently, the sensing cameras segment is experiencing a significant growth and it is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the increase in safety concern of the passengers, and strict government initiatives. Sensing cameras also provide a higher level of performance than general-purpose driving cameras by maintaining quality standards as cost-effective solutions.

These are intelligent safety systems with two key components: the remote sensors (using remote sensing technologies) and the processing computer. A remote sensor is a device that collects data about real-world conditions through sensors, such as radar, ultrasonic sensors, and cameras. The processing computer receives data from these cameras and sensors then make the decision and sends commands to the vehicle subsystems. With the increasing adoption of ADAS features in vehicles, the demand for cameras has been increasing significantly. For instance,

– In March 2020, BMW Group has launched plug-in hybrid 330e and 330e xDrive. Its ADAS includes active cruise control with stop and go, which can accelerate and slows automatically to maintain the desired speed set by the driver. It also has standard features such as active guard, frontal collision warning, city collision mitigation, and lane departure warning.

– Continental AG, one of the leaders in automotive cameras manufacturing company in Germany had introduced a ProViu ASL360 camera to assist the drivers by stitching multiple images with an all-round 360-degree view, reducing blind spots and displaying pedestrians and other objects in the immediate vicinity.

Owing to the aforementioned trends, the sensing cameras segment experiences a significant growth during the forecast period.

Passenger Cars to Dominate the Market

Currently, the demand for the automotive camera market is rapidly increasing due to its adoption rate used in passenger cars. Also, it will continue its dominance during the forecast period. Advanced ADAS technologies like Adaptive cruise control (ACC), Forward Collision Warning System (FCWS) and Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) are hindering the market growth.

The increase in this segment can also be attributed to the strict norms in Germany. Such as, the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) norms in this country will require all the vehicles to be installed with safety features in coming years. Also, Germany is a home for many automobile manufacturers such as Audi, BMW, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Opel have achieved economies of scale and are producing devices at a cheaper rate. Various OEMs and Aftermarket companies are now introducing parking assist systems. For instance,

– In June 2019, Garmin Ltd. had introduced the new RV 785 GPS navigator that offers RV-specific navigation options and a new built-in dash camera. It was designed to bring more convenience to life on the open road. The built-in camera also allows for more sophisticated parking assistance features including lane departure and forward-collision warnings, which is designed to help and encourage a safer driving experience.

Also, Europe government had mandated the installation of Lane Departure Warning(LDW) systems in passenger cars, and this is expected to propel the demand for the LDW system cameras in passenger cars during the forecast period.

– For instance, the ZF TRW’s lane departure warning system uses video camera technology that is integrated with an electrically powered steering to enable quick feedback for active lane-keeping assistance. The video camera detects when the vehicle is drifting toward the lane markings and the electric steering provides the driver guidance through the steering wheel to stay in the lane.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Germany Automotive Camera Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Germany Automotive Camera Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

