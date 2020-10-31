Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market 2020 – 2025: Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited.

The Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market Research Report Forecast 2020 – 2025 is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). It provides an in-depth study of the Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services market by using SWOT analysis. This gives a complete analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Indonesian oilfield equipment rental services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 2.5% during the forecast period of 2020-2025.

Top Key Players in the Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market: Weatherford International plc, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited., Atlas Copco AB, Transocean LTD, Superior Energy Services, Inc., Halliburton Company, Hot-Hed International, and Halliburton Company.

Key Market Trends

Drilling Rigs Expected to see Significant Market Growth

– In 2014, after the oil price crisis, there was a sharp fall in the rig count, both onshore and offshore. As the oil prices saw a significant recovery in 2018, the onshore rig count of the country also saw substantial growth.

– Different types of rigs are deployed into the project after considering several factors such as the depth of the water, weather conditions in the area, and several others. For shallow water, usually, jack-up and submersible rigs are used while for deep-water; generally, drillships and semi-submersible are being used.

– In 2018, the average rig count of Indonesia, both onshore and offshore, was 33 units, which was higher than the average rig count of 2017, 26 units.

– PT Pertamina Cepu, an affiliate of PT Pertamina, an Indonesian oil major, is under the second phase of development in the Cepu Block. The company is busy in upstream operations such as exploration, exploitation, and production of the bock, such kind of upstream activities are expected to require rigs that are suitable according to the depth of water.

– In December 2019, Eni, an Italian oil major, successfully drilled and tested the Merakes East prospect in East Sepinggan block, Offshore Kalimantan, Indonesia. The depth of the well was 3400 meters measured-depth in 1592 meters of water depth.

– Therefore, owing to the above points, drilling rigs are expected to see significant growth in the Indonesia oilfield equipment rental services market during the forecast period.

Increasing Consumption of Oil and Gas Expected to Drive the Market

– Indonesia is the fourth most populous country in the world, and due to the increasing population, the energy demand in the country is also increasing at a sharp rate. In 2018, the total oil consumption in Indonesia was 83.4 million tons of oil equivalent (MTOE), which was higher than the oil consumption in 2017, 79.3 MTOE.

– Indonesia is currently a net importer of crude oil and gas, but for several years in the past, it was a net exporter, and also was an active member of OPEC. Because of the country’s increasing domestic energy consumption and rising imports of oil and gas, Indonesia suspended its membership from OPEC to achieve its targets for oil and gas production. The government of Indonesia showed interest in regaining the country’s title of being a net exporter of crude oil and gas to support the country’s economy.

– In December 2019, KrisEnergy limited sold its share of Andaman II production sharing contract (PSC) to BP Exploration Operating Company Ltd, an affiliate to BP Plc. KrisEnergy initially held 30% of non-operated working interest PSC. By purchasing the share, BP showed its interest in Indonesian oil and gas.

– In 2019, Medco E&P, a subsidiary of Medco Energi awarded a drilling contract in offshore Natuna to Japan Drilling Company Ltd for drilling four wells. Medco Energi currently has several oil and gas fields in Indonesia, which are either in the exploration phase or in the production phase. These activities by the company are likely to require oilfield equipment rental services such as logging, workover, and others

– Hence, owing to the above points, increasing the energy consumption of the country is likely going to drive the Indonesia oilfield equipment rental services market during the forecast period.

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the Indonesia Oilfield Equipment Rental Services Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and Market development rate, and figure and so on. This report additionally Present a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check with the sales team.

