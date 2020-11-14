If you’re abroad, but still want to watch your local Autumn Nations Cup coverage, like Ireland v Wales, you can do so by using a VPN – Virtual Private Network

Way To Watch Hall vs Silva Live Streaming | Anderson Silva and Uriah Hall will face off in the final fight of UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva at the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, Nevada this Saturday.

‘The Spider’ has fought 45 times in his career so far and is most likely to hang his gloves for good after this weekend’s fight. He has been on a losing skid recently with back to back-to-back losses coming against Israel Adesanya and Jared Cannonier.

UFC Fight Pass. As far as the schedule goes, the main card date and start time is on Sunday, November 1 at 10 am AEDT / 7 am AWST. The preliminary card will commence at 7 am AEDT / 4 am AWST.

Hall vs Silva Fight, Date, Start Time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 31

Saturday, Oct. 31 Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

The fans in the United States of America can catch the action live exclusively on ESPN+. The preliminary card is set to begin at 4 pm ET/ 1 pm ET on Saturday, October 31. The main card will is scheduled for 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Hall vs Silva TV Channel, Live Stream

U.S.: DAZN

DAZN U.K.: Sky Sports Box Office

The card can be purchased in the U.K for £19.95 on Sky Sports Box Office and is viewable via a DAZN subscription in all nine DAZN markets including the U.S.

Where is The Hall vs Silva Fight?

The UFC Fight Night: Hall vs Silva on October 31, 2020, will brace itself for an exciting middleweight clash. Kevin Holland and Charlie Ontiveros are the main card attraction that fans have bookmarked for a potential all-time great bout. Initially, Makhmud Muradov was slated to be the foil standing across the cage from Kevin Holland.

How to Watch for Hall vs Silva Live Stream

The warriors are ready, the UFC Fight Night is ready, and the crowd is ready. The fight still does not have an official venue, however. Because of this, let’s have a review of all the ways you can catch the fight and see who in the Hall vs Silva Live Stream picks up the UFC Fight Night Lightweight Champion title.

How to Watch for Hall vs Silva Live Stream Free

Many UFC Fight Night fans will be tuning in with a Live Stream to the Hall vs Silva Live Stream. There are many places dedicated to streaming all UFC Fight Night activities and one of them will be the fight between Khabib and Justin.

While many of these sites can host the stream for free, it can be difficult to find the right one to watch, so it will drive you in the right direction to look for a guide on which are the best ones. When choosing the correct Hall vs Silva Live Stream Online, stay clear of fake sites and choose credible sources.

You will find that many of these sites are geo-restricted until you choose the correct location. This implies that to catch the live stream for free, you would need to use a VPN. There are a few other ways to enjoy the war as it goes down, apart from the free streams.

How to watch Hall vs Silva Live Stream Free Online

On that card, the UFC main fight is the Hall vs Silva fight. ESPN is the official broadcast or live streaming channel. This channel has international as well as web outlets. You can also get channels via VPN services for those who are outside the coverage area.

The official streaming channel is ESPN and they partner with other networks in the nation and around the world. This implies that for everyone to watch the war, there will be a wide variety of opportunities.

Below are the official channels of this event and DAZN, Sky Sports Box Office, Fitty TV, Signal TV, Kayo Sports are included. In various parts of the world, they are found.

You may consider the following online channels if you just want to watch without them, and they include Sling TV, Fubu TV, YouTube TV, etc.

For those who want to watch it through this streaming option, social media websites exist and they include Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, YouTube, etc.

How to Stream Hall vs Silva Live UFC Fight Night

As always, you can subscribe to the pay per view to get the full experience behind the war. All three fights scheduled for the card will be presented under the PPV from now on and you will be able to watch it live with the rest of the world.

You will want to subscribe to the UFC Fight Night Fight Pass, apart from the pay-per-view, and witness anything behind the scenes that goes on. You get early access to the UFC Fight Night Pay-Per-Views of the greatest fights, in addition to the mini-documentaries and activities. Besides, the UFC Fight Night keeps you updated on all the latest UFC Fight Night activities, fighters, and their current status. Finally, if you want to watch an older battle again, you can only search the vast Combat Pass library and go down memory lane with some of the greatest battles in history.

Without a doubt, the paid stream has more to offer than a free stream with the UFC Fight Night Fight Pass option, but a free stream has you covered if you’re only in it for the upcoming Hall vs Silva Live stream.

How can I watch Hall vs Silva Live without a cable?

If you just don’t have a cable link, you won’t lose hope because you can watch Hall vs Silva Live Beauty with other options. It is available on ESPN Plus stations and has choices other than its own for streaming. They have internet channels where they can live stream events. Visiting the official website and installing the application is all you have to do.

There are many ways to stream without cable in the USA. None of them comes for free, but you can check them out individually and see what works best for you. Here’s a list of possibilities:

FuboTV

FuboTV is your cost every month is $44.99. This service gives you a variety of entertainment and access to channels that feature sports, such as the UFC Fight Night. This is a region-blocked service. Consider checking the availability of the service at your location before purchasing.

Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the top choices because of its affordable service. You can buy PPV through the Sling TV official site of the application. However, it can be open if the time is close to the event. Meanwhile, you can wait until the order button appears. Consider registering and subscribing to the $25 service so you can enjoy great entertainment content.

Hulu Live TV

Hulu is known as one of the most popular media streaming services for lovers of live TV movies and TV shows. But it offers more than that. You can also watch UFC through this media streaming service.

YouTube TV

For YouTube lovers, this is a great option. It costs you $40 per month. You might expect that service is not cheap. But you can enjoy premium channels from this great media streaming service.

PlayStation Vue

If you are up to PlayStation digital products, subscribing to PlayStation Vue could be the most sensible option for you. It costs $39.99 per month to give you access to the channels that broadcast the UFC.

How to watch Hall vs Silva Live Stream on a Social Media

Live streaming of UFC, highlights, news, scores, and the latest information is available on the official UFC Fight Night and UFC social media accounts. You need to worry about using websites that use social media. There could be streaming of combat sites such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube, and many others.

Facebook

Your mind goes to Facebook while you’re dreaming about social networking sites. The most popular media sites are these. You can still make money if you have Facebook likes and followers and watch fights via Facebook. Some friends of yours might decide to show the battle live and you can watch it live. It does not demand payment if you look at your friends. You can conveniently use Facebook to watch UFC.

2. Twitter

One of the fastest-growing platforms for social media is Twitter. There are millions of users enjoying it. The battle can be streamed live by several fans and you can watch it on the internet through multiple channels. This would be enjoyed by many users because there is no cost to use this service if you stream from friends and followers.

It is the most popular video channel on the Internet at present. There are hundreds of videos posted here and it is hoped that several individuals will wish to live stream the battle footage.

3. Reddit

Another platform where you can watch a fight in Hall vs Silva Live Free Reddit. If you’re in the United States or anywhere else in the world, it doesn’t matter that you can watch it on the special Reddit site.

Hall vs Silva Live broadcast schedule Worldwide

Since the battle is seen all over the world, the UFC Fight Night fight is a global phenomenon. You still have the option to watch the first recreational fight in 2020, no matter what part of the world you live in, and it happens in July 2020.

Those in the U.S. can watch it on ESPN International, PPV, and the main card action can start at 10 pm.

Prelims on ESPN 2 will also be available and will start at 8 p.m. ET. The et. On both ESPN Plus and Battle Pass, early prelims are available and it begins at 6.30 p.m. ET. The et.

The main event will be available on Battle Pass and other providers, PPV, and will be available on TSN5 starting at 10 pm Prelims and beginning at 8 pm ET. At Fight Pass, early prelims will be available and start at 6.30 ET.

The key fights on PPV starting at 7 pm and can be found on BT Sport 3 Privileges starting at 12 pm and 5 pm on Sunday at BT Sport 1 on Battle Pass. With the Battle Pass, the opening prelims begin at 10 pm.

The United States

Those in the US will watch it on ESPN International, PPV, and it will start at 10 pm for the main card event. Prelims will also be available on ESPN 2 and will begin at 8 p.m. ET. Early prelims are available on ESPN Plus as well as Fight Pass and it starts at 6.30 p.m. ET.

Canada

The main event will be available on Fight Pass and other suppliers, PPV, and starts at 10 pm. Prelims will be available on TSN5 and will start at 8 pm ET. Early prelims will be available at Fight Pass and start at 6.30 ET.

United Kingdom

The main fights begin at 7 pm on PPV and can be found on BT Sport 3. Privileges start at Fight Pass at 12 pm and 5 pm on Sunday at BT Sport 1. The opening prelims begin at 10 pm with the Fight Pass.

Australia (Sydney)

If you live in Sydney, Australia, you can see it below:

Fight Pass and other suppliers, PPV and it starts at 1 pm. ESPN and Fight Pass, prelims are at 11 am. Early Prelims 9.30 am, available via Fight Pass and start at 9.30 pm

Final Word

As the day of the fight draws close, fans are speculating on more than just the winner. There is a slim risk that, with travel limitations in place, Hall vs Silva will not be able to make it to the war at all.

With that said, both warriors are amazing and bring with them their strategies. He’s going to have to show up fighting for Justin, ready to take on Hall vs Silva’s notorious wrestling skills to avoid being knocked down. As for Hall vs Silva, it may contribute to his inability to underestimate the skill of Justin, so he needs to be on the lookout.

All in all, we have an amazing match-up coming for us on October 31st, and it will be exciting to watch as the two fighting beasts clash in the title unification of the UFC Fight Night Lightweight Championship.