Smart Pressure Therapy System Market With Worldwide Industry Analysis To 2025

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Market Overview

The smart pressure therapy systems are computerized therapy systems mainly used for the reduction of cellulite, muscle pain, and peripheral swelling in the body. The benefits of pressure therapies and lymphatic drainage have been well documented to promote better health and well-being. Smart pressure therapy system do this by removing blockages in the lymph, improving lymph flow and reducing swelling.

These systems also help in reducing toxins from the body that accumulate due to the growing age, improper diet, infections, chemicals, medications and dietary supplements that people consume. These systems can get connected to the smartphone of the user to display the status of therapy and recovery. The computerized monitoring of the complete therapy is a special feature of the smart pressure therapy system. Unlike traditional therapy systems, the smart pressure therapy systems automatically adjust the pressure by sensing the requirements in the patient’s body.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Market Dynamics

The increase in the number of orthopedic disorders in the people is creating the demand for smart pressure therapy systems. The changing lifestyles of people wherein they have the lack of time for getting manual therapies done for muscle and joint pains; pushes them to opt for smart pressure therapy systems which are quicker. The lack of sufficient calcium intake and obesity are another reasons why people are adopting smart pressure therapy systems. Any input error in the smart pressure therapy system can lead to hazardous consequences for the human body. The lack of supervision while operating these systems is another restraining factor for the growth of its market.

he increasing awareness about smart pressure therapy system that combines simplicity of advanced wound dressings with the benefits of negative pressure therapy is widening the scope for its market. The use of smart pressure therapy system improves blood circulation in arms and legs, making it useful for patients suffering from various orthopedic disorders, thereby creating growth opportunities. The unrestricted mobility while using smart pressure therapy systems to treat wounds enables patients to move freely. These days the smart pressure therapy systems are coming in the form of hand gloves, jackets, and whole body suits, to treat various muscular and soft tissue injuries.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Market Segmentation

The global smart pressure therapy system market can be segmented on the basis of its applications:

Beauty Care (Massage)

Healthcare (Physiotherapy)

It can also be segmented on the basis of its type:

Wearable

Non-wearable

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Segmentation Overview

The smart pressure therapy system have wide applications in beauty and healthcare industry. In healthcare industry the smart pressure therapy system is used to enhance the immunity of the body, can also be used by patients wanting to loosen stiff muscles. They are used for muscle pain due to poor circulation and for pain management. The smart pressure therapy systems assist the bed-ridden patients in avoiding bed sores by improving their blood circulation. These systems are also used for facial and body massages in spas. Some smart pressure therapy systems provide instant relief to the users, as they are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as intended to be.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Regional Outlook

The global smart pressure therapy system market geographically is segmented as North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe hold a significant market share of smart pressure therapy system market owing to a large number of patients with orthopedic disorders. Furthermore, the increase in R & D activities related to healthcare solutions, wherein these systems are useful, aids in boosting the growth of smart pressure therapy system market in the region. The market in the APEJ region is more inclined towards growing demand for these systems because of the increasing number of Chinese companies manufacturing smart pressure therapy systems and also creating awareness about their benefits.

Smart Pressure Therapy System Market: Prominent Players

KCI Licensing (Acelity)

Wearable Therapeutics Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Snug Vest

Guangzhou Auro Beauty Equipment Co., Ltd.

Body and Skin Pty. Ltd.