Blister Packaging Equipment Market Insights by 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights for the blister packaging equipment market in its published report, which includes global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for 2020–2025. In terms of revenue, the global market is estimated to reach ~US$ 3 Bn by the end of 2025, owing to several factors, about which TMR offers detailed insights and forecasts in the blister packaging equipment market report.

The report highlights the key factors responsible for shaping the blister packaging equipment market across various regions. The detailed analysis based on product, process, equipment, technology, and end use is included in the report. The transition requirement from traditional blister packaging equipment line with advance technology based equipment line is driving the global market of blister packaging equipment. Robotic installation in blister packaging lines offers high-speed efficiency and reduces manual dexterity of product picking, packing, and palletizing. It facilitates increased equipment efficiency at low operational costs and offers impressive returns on investment. Furthermore, robotics can be more efficient in handling lightweight packaging. These robots are likely to cause less package damage as compared to conventional packaging methods. These value-added benefits offered by robotic automation is influencing key manufacturers to install robotic automation systems at manufacturing and packaging facilities.

As per TMR analysis, the market share for rotary blister equipment type is expected to reach nearly half of the global market, by the end of 2025. However, inline filler blister packaging equipment segment is expected to offer tough competition to rotary blister packaging equipment in terms of capturing a larger market share during next five years.

Expansion of Pharmaceutical Industries to Offer Promising Growth Opportunities in Asia Pacific

As per TMR research, the blister packaging equipment is mostly preferred in pharmaceutical industries, attributing to reduce cost of production and changeover duration. Therefore, pharmaceutical industries are expected to cover nearly 75% market share in next five years.

Furthermore, TMR witnessed that Europe holds prominent market value in the global market. However, owing to an expansion of food and beverages industries and pharmaceutical industries, Asia Pacific countries are expected to remain more lucrative in terms of incremental revenue opportunity in 2020-2025.

Product Innovation to Remain Key Growth Strategies in Blister Packaging Equipment Market

An increasing demand for blister packaging equipment was witnessed in the past three years, attributable to several benefits such as reduction of inline operations, compatibility with multiple blister formats and ease of operations. Key players in the blister packaging equipment market are making two-fold investments- increasing global footprints and product innovations.

On November 5, 2019, The Marchesini Group showcase new blister packaging equipment line in CIPM China 2019 exhibition. The company introduced Integra 520 blister line for packed blister packaging into cartons and fastest robotized integral blister line Integra 720 model. These liens are able to deliver up to 520 blisters and 500 cartons per minute.

Blister Packaging Equipment Market: Competition Landscape

The global blister packaging equipment market is highly competitive and consolidated in nature, with the presence of well-established market participants. Key players operating in the global blister packaging equipment market include Marchesini Group S.p.A., IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche S.p.A., Körber AG, Gebo Cermex, ULMA Packaging, S. Coop, Sonoco Products Company, Uhlmann Pac-Systeme GmbH & Co. KG, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH, Fabrima Maquinas Automaticas Ltda, Zed Industries Inc., Jornen Machinery Co., Ltd., and others.