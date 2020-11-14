PSL 2020 Live Streaming Online PTV Sports, Youtube, Ten Sports & Cricketgateway – PSL 5 Live

Eight months subsequent to being suspended because of COVID-19, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will have returned to engage the fans. Pakistan’s head T20 competition, PSL had commenced on February 20 recently. The competition was approaching its end when it must be deferred after Alex Hales indicated manifestations of COVID-19. Crictime – Live Cricket Streaming – Server 1, 2, 3 Free Online.

Pakistan Super League 2020 LIVE Cricket Streaming Details

The playoffs and final of the annual Pakistan Super League will be played between November 14 and November 17. 30 matches of the T20 tournament were played between February-March earlier this year before the coronavirus outbreak brought the event to a halt. It was later decided that the business end of PSL will resume in November. All the remaining matches are to be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Which are the 4 groups that certified for PSL 2020 end of the season games?

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Peshwar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars qualified for the end of the season games.

Multan Sultans completed the association stages with 14 focuses from 10 matches while Karachi Kings completed second with 11 focuses. Lahore Qalandars and Peshwar Zalmi sneaked in with 10 and 9 focuses, separately.

Full timetable PSL 2020 Play-offs

Eliminator – Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi – 8:30 PM IST

15 November – Eliminator

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST

17 November – Final

TBD vs TBD – 8:30 PM IST

PSL 2020 Play-offs: Full crews

Karachi Kings – Aamir Yamin, Wayne Parnell (South Africa), Arshad Iqbal, Awais Zia, Babar Azam, Cameron Delport(South Africa), Chadwick Walton (West Indies), Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, James Vince (England), Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Sharjeel Khan, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Umaid Asif, Umer Khan, Usama Mir and Waqas Maqsood.

Lahore Qalandars – Abid Ali, Agha Salman, Ben Dunk (Australia), Dane Vilas (South Africa), David Wiese (South Africa), Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Farzan Raja, Haris Rauf, Jaahid Ali, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel (England), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) and Usman Shinwari.

Multan Sultans – Adam Lyth (England), Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Joe Denly (England), Junaid Khan, Khushdil Shah, Brendon Taylor (Zimbabwe), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Ravi Bopara (England), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Rohail Nazir, Shaan Masood, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir and Zeeshan Ashraf.

Peshawar Zalmi – Aamir Ali, Adil Amin, Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Haider Ali Khan, Hardus Viljoen (South Africa), Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Khurram Shehzad, Liam Livingstone (England), Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Shoaib Malik, Umar Amin, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah.

How to watch PSL 2020 end of the season games live on TV in India?

Eurosport or DSport will give live TV inclusion of PSL 2020 end of the season games in India.

How to watch PSL 2020 end of the season games live online in India?

Cricketgateway.com will give live gushing of PSL 2020 end of the season games while clients can likewise watch Eurosport on streaming stages like Airtel Xtreme and Jio TV.

When and what time will Pakistan Super League 2020 begin?

Pakistan Super League 2020 will kick off on November 14. The afternoon match will start at 3:30 PM IST while the second match will get underway at 8:30 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan Super League 2020 take place?

The Pakistan Super League matches will be held at National Stadium in Karachi.

Which channel will telecast Pakistan Super League 2020 on TV in India?

Pakistan Super League will have a live telecast on D Sport.

How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan Super League?

The match can be live streamed on various apps.