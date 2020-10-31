Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2029

Global Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market: Introduction

Electro pneumatic positioners are characterized as a conventional pneumatic positioners that have supplementary integrated electro-pneumatic transducer. Also, electro pneumatic positioners advanced control devices which provide unparalleled stability in difficult environments. Predominantly, electro pneumatic positioners are made with a corrosion-resistant aluminum die cast and vibration-resistant design. In addition, electro pneumatic positioners offer simple structure for feedback connection, easy maintenance, and sensitive responses. Electro pneumatic positioners market fall under the category of valve positioner market which has grown considerably in recent years. The technology – electro pneumatic positioners grew from the need to maintain a steady control state for process valves such as globe, butterfly, ball, and plug valves used to regulate or throttle a process within a plant. The growth in the electro pneumatic positioner market is highly attributed by the development of plant technology and infrastructure improvement.

Subsequently, the study aims to analyze the most recent trends, dynamics, and potential strategies in the global electro pneumatic positioner market.

Global Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market: Dynamics

Nonetheless, electro pneumatic positioners face substantial competition from smart valve positioners; due to the fact that, smart technology introduces additional capabilities to plant operators such as it can use non-contact feedback to control the valve position over conventional valve controllers, enabling the positioner to be mounted remotely from the valve. The growing demand for flow control equipment is expected to favorably impact electro pneumatic positioner market growth. Investments in R&D and novel technology to meet the future demand, expected from the substantial investment proposed in various end-use industries including power generation, petrochemicals, and oil & gas in order to compete globally. Subsequently, bolstering the sales of electro pneumatic positioners in the near future.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30345

Moreover, in the process industry, electro pneumatic positioners and industrial valves are some of the critical components which determine the plant efficiency. The strive for efficiency improvements is expected to drive the demand for electro pneumatic positioners in new installations as well as demand for retrofitting with actuation in the brownfield installations. Due to increased competition in the electro pneumatic positioners market, the profit margins are getting reduced and market share is diluted. Presence of a large number of unorganized manufacturers hinders the entry of national and international suppliers of electro pneumatic positioner.

Global Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market: Segments

The global electro pneumatic positioner market can be segmented based on product type, end-use, process control, and region.

Based on product type, the global electro pneumatic positioner market can be segmented as:

Linear Single Acting Double Acting

Rotary Single Acting Double Acting



Based on end-use, the global electro pneumatic positioner market can be segmented as:

Chemical

Electric Power Generation

Food & Beverages

Metals

Mining

Textile

Marine

Oil & Gas

Pulp & Paper

Refining

Water & Wastewater

Based on process control, the global electro pneumatic positioner market can be segmented as:

Flow

Pressure

Temperature

Level

Global Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market: Regional Outlook

There is an anticipation that North America to spend a huge amount on electro pneumatic positioner in the next few years. The valve market plays a crucial role in the development of electro pneumatic positioners market. Therefore, on each continent this can be viewed from the perspective of the sales or supply strategy. In North America and EMEA purchase decision expenditures will exceed the consumption expenditures. High growth in pipelines sector, especially in gas pipelines in ASEAN and India are expected to boost the demand for electro pneumatic positioner. In the coming years, positive prospects for oil & gas industry of China and Russia to bolster the electro pneumatic positioners market. Furthermore, Latin America also presents a lucrative scenario for electro pneumatic positioner market in the wake of increasing investments; however, the demand for electro pneumatic positioners to be curtailed by economic and political issues.

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30345

Global Electro Pneumatic Positioner Market: Key Participants

List of some of the prominent market participants in the global electro pneumatic positioner market discerned across the value chain include:

SAMSON Controls Inc.

A-T Controls, Inc.

Emerson Electric Co.

Power Genex Ltd.

Plast-O-Matic Valves, Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Schneider Electric

Baker Hughes (GE Company LLC)

Valve Related Controls

Valworx