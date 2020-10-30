Analysis of the impact of Covid-19 on the Digital Compass industry Aichi Steel Corporation, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation, Bosch Sensortec, Honeywell International

Digital Compasses an electronic compass which customs magnetometer and an accelerometer. The global Digital Compass market is likely to have important growth rate, attributed to high demand for minerals across the globe. The rise of the global Digital Compass market is driven by rising adoption of Digital Compass in consumer electronics including wearable, tablets, and smartphones. The macroeconomic factors answerable for the rise of global Digital Compass market comprise quick ate of urbanization, rising disposable income, changing lifestyle, and rise in economies.

What is the Dynamics of Digital Compass Market?

Rise of the wearable devices market and use of E-Compasses in Uavs and Auvs are likely to drive the Digital Compass market. Also, Potential use in augmented reality and gaming applications are likely to provide new opportunities for the Digital Compass market. The major hindering factor for global Digital Compass market is the dominance of GPS technology in advanced consumer electronics and automotive products.

What is the SCOPE of Digital Compass Market?

The “Global Digital Compass Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Digital Compass market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Digital Compass market with detailed market segmentation by technology, application, sensor type, . The global Digital Compass market expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Digital Compass market player and offers key trends and opportunities in the Digital Compass market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global Digital Compass market is segmented on the basis of technology, sensor, and application type. On the basis of technology, market is segmented as fluxate, Hall Effect, magneto resistive, and others. On the basis of application, market is segmented as consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, automotive, marine, surveying, and other application.

What is the Regional Framework of Digital Compass Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Digital Compass market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Digital Compass market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table Of Content

INTRODUCTION 2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET LANDSCAPE 5. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 6. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS 7. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TECHNOLOGY 8. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION 9. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SENSOR TYPE 10. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS 11. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE 12. DIGITAL COMPASS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

