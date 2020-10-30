Data Collection and Labeling Market Analysis and Forecast 2020: By keyplayers Alegion, Appen, BasicAI, Cogito Tech, Global Technology Solutions

Data collection and labeling tools help training the AI systems in distinguishing information obtained from medical images, containing X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), and CT scan images. Data collection and labeling are predicted to play an important part in the healthcare sector as medical imaging uses technology like computer vision to sense patterns and detect the disease or injury.

What is the Dynamics of Data Collection and Labeling Market?

The increase in the adoption of cloud media services and surge in mobile devices are factors driving data processing technologies such as multilingual speech transcription, data classification, and data labeling. However, inaccuracy in data labeling is the major challenging factor for the data collection and labeling market. Moreover, an increase in technological advancement is anticipated to boost the growth of the data collection and labeling market.

What is the SCOPE of Data Collection and Labeling Market?

The “Global Data Collection and Labeling Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data collection and labeling market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of data collection and labeling market with detailed market segmentation by data type, vertical. The global data collection and labeling market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading data collection and labeling market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the data collection and labeling market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global data collection and labeling market is segmented on the basis of offering, application, industry vertical. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as data type, vertical. On the basis of data type, the market is segmented as text, image/video, audio. On the basis of vertical, the market is segmented as Information Technology, automotive, government, healthcare, BFSI, retail & e-commerce, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Data Collection and Labeling Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data collection and labeling market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The data collection and labeling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

